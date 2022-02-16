ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Alex Rodriguez in negotiations to buy Trump’s hotel after ex president dismissed him as a ’druggie’ joke

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCgI4_0eFI1LRr00

A man former President Donald Trump once called a "druggie" and a "joke" is now reportedly buying the one-term Commander-in-Chief's hotel in downtown Washington DC .

Former New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez is part of an investment group seeking to buy Mr Trump's hotel for $375m, according to the Associated Press .

Prior to his presidency, Mr Trump - a longtime fan of the Yankees - said in a radio interview that he never liked Rodriguez, claiming he had a "bad experience" with him when he lived at Mr Trump's Park Avenue tower.

He frequently tweeted his disdain for Rodriguez – nicknamed A-Rod – particularly between 2011 and 2013. In 2014, when Rodriguez was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, Mr Trump jumped on the opportunity to skewer the ballplayer.

“The @Yankees should immediately stop paying A-Rod — he signed his contract without telling them he was a druggie,” Mr Trump tweeted.

He then said that "druggie A-Rod" had "disgraced the blessed Yankees" and that he "does not deserve to wear the pinstripes”.

Apparently at some point that animosity resided, however, as Mr Trump reportedly called the short stop in 2020 for advice on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear why Mr Trump thought the Yankee slugger would have insight on combatting a deadly pandemic.

Mr Trump denied the call occurred, saying it was "more fake news”.

Follow the latest updates on Trump

Michael D'Antonio, who wrote a biography about Mr Trump, said he was not shocked that the former president was willing to be bailed out by someone he considered a "druggie" less than a decade ago.

“This is just more proof that the only thing that matters to Trump is money,” he told the AP. “If A-Rod can bail out Trump and get him out of a sticky situation and help him turn a profit, he’s going to take that deal. He’d take it from Hillary Clinton.”

The sources who spoke with the AP declined to detail the extent of Mr Rodriguez's stake in the deal.

If the deal goes through, the former president may actually make a profit on the sale, as Mr Trump's company spent $200m to renovate the building. A congressional oversight committee determined that Mr Trump lost $70m on the hotel over his four years in office.

Real estate experts said the hotel's actual valuation is likely closer to $260m, but the removal of Mr Trump's name from the building may make it a more attractive spot for visitors visiting the nation's capital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Alex Rodriguez could soon become a new owner of Trump's D.C. hotel

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez could soon notch a home run off the field in Washington. Once called a "druggie" and a "joke" by former president Donald Trump, A-Rod is reportedly a major investor in the deal to buy the rights to the Trump International Hotel in downtown D.C., according to the Associated Press.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Which parts of the sprawling effort to steal the presidency bear Trump’s fingerprints?

If Donald Trump had walked off the golf course on Nov. 7, 2020, and acknowledged reports that Joe Biden had clinched the presidency, what followed would have been different. Or, really, if he had walked to the lectern in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 and said something other than that he had won reelection. Or, I guess, if he hadn’t spent months before Election Day claiming that the results would be tainted by fraud to rationalize a possible electoral loss — if he hadn’t done that, then maybe American democracy would sit on sturdier ground.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints at Future Presidential Run After Alex Jones Says She’d ‘Be Better Than Trump’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made her debut on Alex Jone’s far-right InfoWars Wednesday, where the two firebrands discussed presidential politics. Jones introduced Greene, saying, “MTG, who I hope becomes president one day, hell she’d probably be better than Trump, coming up in 2024.”. Jones continued, “Can...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Clinton trashes Trump, Republicans, Fox News in New York address to Democrats

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday accused conservative news outlets of malice in their reporting about a court filing that alleges her 2016 presidential campaign helped spy on President Trump. Appearing at the New York Democratic Nominating Convention in New York City, Mrs. Clinton also bashed Republicans over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ruggie#The Associated Press#Yankees#Ap
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
Fox News

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos slams original Russia probe as 'master class in deception'

EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, reacting to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that the original Trump-Russia probe was about "manufacturing a situation" around Donald Trump and his associates in an effort to tie them to the Kremlin, calling activities surrounding the origins of the investigation a "master class in deception."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Biden to give Congress access to Trump’s White House visitor logs

The Obama White House’s transparency surrounding visitor logs wasn’t perfect, but by most measures, it was a breakthrough approach. From 2010 through 2016, the Democratic administration voluntarily disclosed the names of millions of visitors, publishing the information online for anyone to see. This policy did not last. Soon...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Here’s why Trump once again is claiming ‘spying’ by Democrats

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. … In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy