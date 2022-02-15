ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four jailed after £10 million cocaine discovery

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP1J0_0eFI1EGm00

Four men have been jailed for a total of 22 years after the discovery of cocaine valued at £10 million in Glasgow.

James Davidson, 58, David Mullarkey, 47, Ellis Hardy, 42, and Wayne Smith , 39, were arrested in June 2019 and the drugs were discovered in a Ford Transit van, having been transported in an HGV that had been modified to conceal the packages.

Last month, the men pleaded guilty at Glasgow High Court, with both Davidson and Mullarkey receiving six years and three months while Hardy was given five years and Smith receive four years and six months.

Police have said that the seizure of the cocaine likely disrupted the supply of drugs across Scotland .

“There is no doubt that the seizure of this cocaine caused a massive disruption in the supply of drugs,” said Detective Superintendent Craig Wilson after the group were sentenced at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday.

“This cocaine was destined for the streets of Scotland, causing untold misery and damage in our communities.

“The men involved thought their methods of concealing the drugs would protect them from detection. However, their arrest proves that is not the case.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to target anyone involved in this type of activity, disrupting and dismantling their drug route networks whenever and wherever we can.”

The cocaine was found in a Ford Transit van owned by Mullarkey while it was parked at a premises in the Hillington area of Glasgow, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

Officers followed Hardy and Smith to the site, where they also met Davidson – who had driven and HGV full of waffles from England and watched as they moved items between the two vehicles.

Police reported hearing sawing, drilling and banging coming from the vehicles.

When they eventually swooped in, officers seized 30 kilograms of high purity cocaine that would have a street value of £9.96 million if cut to a lower purity level.

“A significant quantity of cocaine was prevented from reaching Scotland’s streets thanks to the intelligence received in this investigation,” said Stephen McGowan, and deputy crown agent for serious casework.

“Drugs do great harm to communities across Scotland and we will continue to work as a key part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to protect those communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

200 pounds of cocaine discovered on passenger bus traveling Mississippi interstate. Drugs worth $14 million seized, two arrested.

On Friday, Feb. 4, a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Team observed a large passenger bus traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 driving erratically. The deputy made a stop for a traffic violation near Pelahatchie. After speaking with the driver and his passenger, the deputy observed extremely nervous behavior coming from both occupants.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
BBC

EncroChat: Selfie lands Wirral cocaine dealer in jail

A drug dealer who sent a picture of himself in an encrypted phone network which linked him to a £225,000 conspiracy has been jailed. Jon Hassall, 23, from Birkenhead, Wirral, distributed cocaine and cannabis through the service EncroChat. Merseyside Police tracked his messages sent on the dark web which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men jailed after £10m cocaine found in Belgian waffle lorry

Four members of a serious organised crime group have been jailed after £10m of cocaine was found during a raid in Renfrewshire. The drugs were being smuggled in a lorry which was transporting Belgian waffles. James Davidson, David Mullarkey, Ellis Hardy and Wayne Smith were intercepted by detectives on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Ford Transit#Organised Crime#Drugs#Hgv#Glasgow High Court#Edinburgh High Court#The Crown Office#Procurator Fiscal Service
KTAL

Caddo sheriffs arrest one after cocaine bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Narcotics officers for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Unit have arrested a man after seizing drugs and several items during a drug bust on Feb. 11. According to deputies, Eric Robinson was arrested after a warrant was executed on a house at the 1600 block...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shropshire Star

‘Loony’ driver jailed for mowing down and killing 11-year-old girl

Ruby Cropper was catapulted 46 feet along a road after she was hit by Andrew Cairns in his Suzuki Alto in Greater Manchester. A “loony” driver who mowed down and killed an 11-year-old girl has been jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving. Andrew Cairns,...
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queensland man dies after allegedly having leg sawn off

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly sawing another man's leg off in north-eastern Australia. A man, 66, died in a park in Innisfail, Far North Queensland, early on Saturday after being found by passers by, said police. Police believe the man and the suspect, 36, had some...
HEALTH SERVICES
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Armed Buckingham Palace intruder who entered grounds with kitchen knife and cocaine is spared jail

A man who trespassed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace armed with a knife and in possession of cocaine has been spared jail.Cameron Kalani, 44, was spotted by security guards entering The Royal Mews at the Palace on May 10 - just days after a couple climbed the fence at Windsor Castle.Kalani was carrying a rucksack containing a kitchen knife inside an envelope and he also had a wrap of cocaine in his possession on 10 May last year.Prosecutor Alex Alawode said Kalani was seen by a security or fire marshal near Buckingham Palace Road to be attempting to climb...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Storm Eunice: ‘Proud’ father of one-year-old boy dies after tree crashes into truck

Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old father who died after the truck he was in was crushed by a 40ft tree during Storm Eunice.Jack Bristow, a truck driver from Didcot, Oxfordshire, was in the cab of a Mercedes flatbed truck alongside the driver on Friday (18 February) when the storm caused destruction over Western Europe.In Alton, Hampshire, a tree uprooted by extremely strong winds fell and hit the front end of the truck that he and the driver were in.They were taken to hospital, where Mr Bristow was pronounced dead just before midday the next day.The father of a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dangerous dog on the loose found by its owner

A dangerous dog on the loose in Cornwall has been found by its owner.Devon and Cornwall Police had warned the public to be vigilant after the seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog broke free from its owner’s lead on Saturday night in the Bodmin Moor area.Officers had been searching the area of Rough Tor, near St Breward, for the animal.UPDATE: #LatestNews A dog that had been reported missing on #Bodmin Moor has been found safely by its owner this morning.We thank the public for remaining vigilant whilst searches were carried out in the St Breward area. pic.twitter.com/jFIT5cz1tA— Devon & Cornwall...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Much-loved’ A&E doctor who died in five-car crash hailed ‘an NHS hero’

The heartbroken family of a doctor who died in a five-car pile-up have paid tribute to the “NHS hero”.Dr Bradley “Brad” James was 45 when he was killed in the tragic incident on 10 February.The medic, who worked in A&E at Royal Glamorgan Hospital, had been driving his Hyundai car on Maindy Road, in the Roath area of Cardiff.The crash on the residential road occurred at about 8.26pm on Sunday 6 February, South Wales Police said.Dr James was in “critical condition” when he was taken to hospital, police added. He died in hospital four days later.His family said that he...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Infantry soldiers swap green fields of Co Antrim for Jordanian desert

Infantry soldiers based in Northern Ireland have swapped the green fields for arid desert as they hone their skills with the Jordanian Armed Forces.2 Rifles B Company, of Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn, Co Antrim, who are on standby for deployment in the Ukraine, are the latest from the Army to take part in Exercise Olive Grove.Officer Commanding Major Mark Hayward told the PA news agency that the company as the UK’s readiness unit for the next 12 months are ready for whatever the next challenge might be.The contingent of Riflemen and officers, including some of the first women serving in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Queen, 95, latest royal to contract Covid after Charles and Camilla catch virus

The Queen is the oldest member of the royal family to contract Covid and her positive test follows a run of relatives catching the disease.The Prince of Wales, 73, emerged from isolation on Thursday after his second bout of the illness.The Duchess of Cornwall’s positive test was announced last Monday – the first time the 74-year-old has had coronavirus.Heir to the throne Charles first caught Covid in March 2020 – in the early days of the pandemic when the vaccine was not yet available.He had mild symptoms then and lost his sense of smell and taste. He isolated at Birkhall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy