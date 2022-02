Cornerstone Group broke ground on the Sonata Apartments affordable housing complex in Pompano Beach after obtaining $33.17 million in construction financing. Sonata Apartments, in care of Hollywood-based Cornerstone Group, received four loans to launch its project. Truist Bank provided the main piece of financing with a $30.7 million mortgage; Pompano Beach provided loans of $1.5 million and $783,250; and Grandbridge Real Estate Capital inked a $192,000 loan to the developer.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO