ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County to provide support to children who lost parents to COVID

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR30q_0eFI0KbL00

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — UPDATE: In an effort to support children who have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, Santa Clara County officials want to step in and help.

According to a Hidden Pain report , roughly one out of every 450 children in the U.S. has lost a parent or caregiver due to COVID.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, county officials approveded a referral from Supervisor Susan Ellenberg to create better access to case management, grief counseling, childcare, behavioral health, and academic supports for children in schools throughout the county.

Nearly 1 person a day died on Silicon Valley streets

“We’ve asked so much of our children over the last two years, and for those who have lost a parent to COVID, their recovery will continue far beyond the end of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Ellenberg.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure kids are supported through their recovery in every way that we can.”

The referral aims to address several elements around COVID recovery for children in Santa Clara County, including expanding wellness centers on school campuses to help promote mental health and wellness and support recovery for the early learning and childcare (ELC) workforce.

“COVID-19 has had enormous and disproportionate health, social and economic impacts in our community for people of color, women, low-wage workers, and children and youth,” the referral said.

“Challenges with remote learning, interruptions in routine access to well-child visits, increased levels of grief, anxiety, and depression, and social isolation have resulted in generational impacts for children.”

Santa Clara County not lifting mask mandate

According to county data , as of Tuesday, more than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.

The referral also hopes to help the childcare industry recover after the pandemic caused 12.5% of county providers to close over the last 18 months.

Consequently, this reduced the total number of licensed early learning and childcare workers by 10% and left approximately 7,000 children and their families without childcare.

To tune into the Board of Supervisor’s meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Petaluma: First ‘tiny home’ units for the unsheltered built

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The first phase of Petaluma’s pilot emergency shelter housing program called the People’s Village is complete, and new residents will be welcomed to nine brand-new units on the site by the end of the month. People’s Village, a partnership between Sonoma County, the city of Petaluma and the Petaluma-based organization Committee […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Students and parents protest in response to Oakland school closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Parents and students protested for hours against Oakland Unified School District’s decision to close schools, Saturday morning. Both parents and students at Parker Elementary and Middle School say the school is important for their community and want to make sure their voices are heard. Rocquel Colbert, the school’s principal spoke in […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
KRON4 News

Legal questions mount amid San Francisco rape kit DNA case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Every day, DNA is routed through local, state and federal databases to identify suspected criminals. A technological breakthrough that’s allowed law enforcement to solve unprecedented numbers of crimes, its use has simultaneously garnered praise along with major privacy concerns. But this week’s revelation that the San Francisco police crime lab used a sexual […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Covid#Mental Health#Depression#Grief Counseling#Board Of Supervisor
KRON4 News

Lawsuit says faulty equipment killed California firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The families of two California firefighters killed in a 2020 blaze are suing several makers of life-saving equipment for negligence, alleging the devices were defective and caused their loved ones’ deaths, the Sacramento Bee reported. Porterville Fire Department Capt. Ramon Figueroa, 35, and firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, died when flames ripped through the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Multiple San Jose residents evacuate due to fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose firefighters are assisting in a fire incident on 3000 Block of Coldwater Dr., officials say. San Jose Police Media Relations tweeted Saturday evening in a post about a residential fire. Multiple residents evacuated the area. Officials are currently assisting traffic control. Firefighters are working to put out the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

See how California is affected by e-commerce scams

(STACKER) — While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD — that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man charged for stealing from 20 ATMs across Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County’s District Attorney’s Office announced that a San Jose man has been charged in connection with 20 commercial burglaries across six different cities in the county. According to the district attorney’s office, 42-year-old Charles Edward Hastings and associates often used a saw to break into and cart away […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Speed cameras proposed for three Bay Area cities

SAN JOSE (KRON) – There are many reasons why accidents happen, but lawmakers think speeding is one of the biggest causes. Which is why if Assembly Bill 2336 – introduced by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – cities like San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would install speeding […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy