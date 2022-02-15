La Grande takes second at district meet, Cove swimmers earn state qualifiers

MADRAS — The La Grande and Cove swimming programs competed admirably at the 1A/2A/3A/4A Special District 2 tournament in Madras on Saturday, Feb. 12.

La Grande’s mix of experienced and young swimmers under first-year head coach Cheyenne Maszk took second on both the boys and girls sides. An experienced Cove team earned eight individual spots at the state championships across qualifications from four swimmers.

La Grande scored 236 points on the girls side and 195 points on the boys side to take second place overall in both categories. Cove placed sixth on the boys side and seventh on the girls, but took home six first-place finishes.

La Grande’s girls 200-yard medley relay team of Anica Setser, Ella Setser, McKinley Kruse and Shiloh Lynch earned state qualifications with a second-place finish. The Tigers clocked in at 2:05.94.

The Tigers earned state qualifiers on both sides of the 200-yard freestyle. Freshman Anica Setser placed third at 2:15.82 and freshman Zane Ricker came in third at 1:51.14.

Freshman McKinley Kruse (2:23.37) and junior Chloe Lynch (2:26.99) both earned state qualifications in the 200-yard IM by placing third and fourth. On the boys side, La Grande freshman Drake Adair placed third with a time of 2:21.17. Cove senior Tim Koza took top marks at 1:59.64 and now enters the state championships with the top time.

Cove took home another top spot in the girls 50-yard freestyle, with sophomore Sarah Koza taking first overall at 25.08. La Grande sophomore Shiloh Lynch placed second at 26.50. On the boys side, Cove’s Kaleo Theis placed first at 22.40. Cove junior Taylor Fox placed fourth at 24.19 and earned a state qualifier.

Kruse earned a second state qualifier for La Grande in the girls 100-yard butterfly, placing third at 1:04.80. Junior Glenn Ricker placed second on the boys side at 54.13. Taylor Fox earned a state qualifier for Cove by placing sixth overall at a time of 59.12.

The 100-yard freestyle was a productive event for the Tigers and Leopards, with both schools taking top marks. Shiloh Lynch took first place on the girls side, clocking in at 58:01. On the boys side, Theis earned his second first-place finish with a time of 49.33. Adair placed second for La Grande at 54.73, while senior Lars Langens earned a state qualifier with a fourth-place finish.

In the girls 500-yard freestyle, Chloe Lynch clocked in at 5:49.45 to take third place overall. On the boys side, Zane Ricker took second for La Grande at 4:59.91.

La Grande’s Anica Setser placed fourth in the girls 100-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 1:11.15. On the boys side, Jake Weigand (1:03.94) placed second and Langens (1:05.55) took third place to earn spots at states.

In the girls 100-yard breaststroke, Cove’s Sarah Koza placed first overall with a time of 1:10.43. On the boys side, Cove’s Tim Koza completed the sweep with a first-place finish at 1:00.58. La Grande’s Glenn Ricker placed second at 1:02.55.

La Grande wrapped up the day by earning state qualifiers in both the boys and girls 400-yard freestyle relays. The girls team of Kruse, Anica Setser, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch clocked in at 4:14.99 to place second. The boys team of Langens, Adair, Glenn Ricker and Zane Ricker placed first overall at 3:32.90.

Up next, La Grande and Cove swimmers will gear up to compete at the OSAA 4A state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center on Feb. 19.