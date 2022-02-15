Skydance Taps Former Discovery Exec Dan Prigg As Head Of Interactive Division

Dan Prigg has joined Skydance Media in an executive position, joining the team as the Head of Skydance Interactive .

Prigg, who joins The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR developer, will be responsible for setting and executing the interactive division’s overall strategy and will oversee development, partnerships and new business opportunities. He follows Chris Busse, who served as Acting Head and moves to lead ame development as Head of Content Skydance Interactive. Prigg will report to both CEO David Ellison and President and COO Jesse Sisgold.

“Dan is joining the Skydance Interactive team at a pivotal moment of growth and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help propel our team forward into the next phase of interactive entertainment,” said Sisgold. “Under his leadership, Skydance Interactive aims to expand its operations and game output, further cementing our status as one of the leading VR game studios in the world.”

“In a few short years, Skydance Interactive has made a name for itself as one of the best-in-class VR game studios today and has made an enormous mark on the industry,” added Prigg. “I am thrilled to join such a talented team during this momentous time as we work to deliver high caliber and engaging VR gaming experiences that only Skydance Interactive can offer.”

Prigg comes to Skydance Interactive as the studio expands and ramps up production on a number of titles in development. News of Prigg’s hire comes shortly after the second anniversary of the release of the studio’s VR title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners , which has surpassed $60 million in revenue since its release. Skydance Interactive recently announced the upcoming

“Chapter 2: Retribution,” the next chapter in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners story.

Prior to Skydance Interactive, Prigg served as VP of Production at Austin, Texas-based Aspyr Media. There, he oversaw production, project management, studio creative, QA and helped grow the organization to more than 100 employees during his time. Prigg previously worked at Discovery, Inc. as VP of Operations of the new Discovery Kids team. Throughout his career, he has also worked at a number of notable companies including Unity, Scopely and Gamestop. He previously also served as Executive Producer on many games including a number of iOS and Android bestsellers including New Yahtzee .