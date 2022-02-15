After 2 Months, Some Pearl Harbor Residents OKed to Resume Using Tap Water

Louisiana Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Louisiana that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Louisiana, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.

