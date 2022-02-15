Denis Villeneuve: ‘Dune: Part 2’ to Film by ‘End of Summer,’ Script Has ‘More Harkonnen Stuff’

Click here to read the full article.

Any “ Dune ” fans disappointed with Dave Bautista’s lack of screen time in the Oscar-nominated epic are in luck, as director Denis Villeneuve promises a lot “more Harkonnen stuff” is coming in the sequel. Bautista stars in the “Dune” franchise as Glossu Rabban, the sadistic nephew of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). Villeneuve told Empire magazine that reducing Harkonnen’s screen time in “Dune” was simply the result of the adaptation process and spreading Frank Herbert’s novel across two films.

“When you adapt, you have to make bold choices in order for the things to come to life,” Villeneuve said. “In the second one, I want to have more flexibility, and it will be possible to go a little bit deeper into some of these details.”

“It’s like a chess game,” Villeneuve added. “Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture. Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff.”

Villeneuve confirmed that “ Dune: Part Two ” is “supposed to shoot by the end of the summer,” adding, “I will say it is mostly designed. The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe. So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”

“Dune: Part Two” will feature Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and more returning to their roles. The first “Dune” installment earned $400 million at the worldwide box office and picked up 10 Oscar nominations, second only to “The Power of the Dog” as the most-nominated film at the 94th Academy Awards.

“I just want to experience it, be present with it, every single moment of it,” Villeneuve told Empire about making the sequel later this year. “When I shoot a film, I shoot it like all my movies, as if it’s the last one. I will do the same with ‘Part Two.'”

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters on Oct. 20, 2023.