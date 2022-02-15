Meet SU’s new Student Counseling Center director: Laurie Scherer

We are very pleased to welcome a new team member, W.D. Floyd, to City Bureau as our Community Engagement Director. W.D. Floyd brings over 10 years of experience as a youth educator, multidisciplinary artist and organizer to our team to connect with community with intention and deep care. He utilizes popular education and critical dialogue as a pathway to promote self-love and determination. As Community Engagement Director, he will develop and implement an engagement strategy to build authentic, productive relationships with residents and groups serving Chicago’s BIPOC neighborhoods. Before joining City Bureau, W.D. Floyd worked as an youth educator, documentary photographer and founder of 360 Nation, a community organization on the West Side of Chicago that promotes self-determination in the Black community by building relationships and helping individuals grow their gifts and talents.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO