ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Meet SU’s new Student Counseling Center director: Laurie Scherer

By Editorial
thesuflyer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalisbury University appointed Laurie Scherer as its new director of the Student Counseling Center at the beginning of the Spring 2022 semester. Scherer previously served as director of St. Mary's College of Maryland's Wellness Center and has experience in community health, psychology, counseling and private practice, according to an SU Public...

www.thesuflyer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Children's Mercy fires director of its Bioethics Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital announced Thursday that it has fired the director of its Bioethics Center. The hospital said it learned in late January of an inappropriate relationship between Dr. John Lantos and a former Children's Mercy employee who was under his supervision. An investigation by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eye On Annapolis

It’s Official, No More Masks In Schools Beginning Friday

The Board of Education tonight unanimously voted to lift the mask mandate in county school facilities, supporting a recommendation from Superintendent George Arlotto that came after the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed the county had hit the appropriate threshold to do so. Masks will become optional in all AACPS buildings on Friday, February 18, 2022.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
LJWORLD

KU selects new director for Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity

A university leader on LGBTQ, gender and diversity issues has been named the new director of the University of Kansas’ Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity. Ash Wilson began serving as the new director late last month, KU announced in a recent press release. The center “advocates for livability, fosters wellness, critically educates and creates connections with and for LGBTQ students, faculty and staff alongside the broader KU community,” according to the KU release.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
bizjournals

WSU names new director for entrepreneurship center

Wichita State University has named a new leader for its Center for Entrepreneurship. The school announced Tuesday that Troy Tabor has been named director of the center, a move that was effective Jan. 23. A serial entrepreneur, Tabor comes to the role after most recently having been CTO and an...
WICHITA, KS
WMDT.com

TidalHealth employees honored as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week

SALISBURY, Md. – Dr. Sharon Milbourne and Nurse Kathryn Fidler were both honored at TidalHealth on Tuesday and given a small gift as part of Random Acts of Kindness Week. Grace Murdock, the Secretary of Kindness, says that while their work can sometimes go unseen, these two make a big difference at the hospital and in Salisbury every single day.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
WMDT.com

Maryland parent group suing State Dept. of Education over mask mandate

MARYLAND – A group of parents are seeking to end public school mask mandates for good. Tuesday, the Coalition of Maryland Parents (COMP) filed suit against the Maryland State Department of Education (MDSE) in Somerset County Circuit Court. COMP is an organization representing about 175 Maryland parents. The organization launched a legal fund to pay for the suit.
MARYLAND STATE
citybureau.org

Meet W.D. Floyd, City Bureau’s New Community Engagement Director

We are very pleased to welcome a new team member, W.D. Floyd, to City Bureau as our Community Engagement Director. W.D. Floyd brings over 10 years of experience as a youth educator, multidisciplinary artist and organizer to our team to connect with community with intention and deep care. He utilizes popular education and critical dialogue as a pathway to promote self-love and determination. As Community Engagement Director, he will develop and implement an engagement strategy to build authentic, productive relationships with residents and groups serving Chicago’s BIPOC neighborhoods. Before joining City Bureau, W.D. Floyd worked as an youth educator, documentary photographer and founder of 360 Nation, a community organization on the West Side of Chicago that promotes self-determination in the Black community by building relationships and helping individuals grow their gifts and talents.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Record

Golden Age Center’s new executive director settles into role

The Golden Age Center in Cañon City hired a new executive director in November 2021. Daniel Clements, who has been with the organization for nearly two years, comes from a long background in transportation, which was how he got his start at the GAC. Clements spent many years as...
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Salisbury University#College Of Maryland#Wellness Center#Su Public Relations#Su Scherer#Covid#Timelycare#Timely Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy