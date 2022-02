Shapermint, the direct-to-consumer shapewear brand founded in 2018, is expanding its social media presence, upping its ad spend on Pinterest and TikTok. The brand, which is owned by e-commerce group Trafilea, is looking to scale beyond its 6 million current customers by using Pinterest and TikTok to find new audiences, according to Massimiliano Tirocchi, CMO and founder of Shapermint. Per Tirocchi, Shapermint’s spending on TikTok has more than tripled since late last year. And on Pinterest, those figures are between four to five times more than what they had been spending. He did not offer exact spend amounts.

