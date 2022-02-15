FORECAST: Windy and 60s on Tuesday, but cooler temperatures on the way

Temperatures are starting out near 30° this morning, so a coat would be a good idea as you're sending kids to the bus stop or getting ready for work. Get ready for a warmup as temperatures are expected to jump 30 degrees to our afternoon high near 64° by 3 or 4 pm. Heads up if today is your trash day! We'll see mostly sunny skies and feel a strong south wind that will blow sustained around 20-25 miles per hour with some gusts near 35. With those type of gusts, you might find your empty trash bin in the next sub-division to the north. Big changes over the next 48 hours as we're tracking the arrival of more winter weather!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO