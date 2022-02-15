ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Justice minister hails progress on sexual offences bill

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6SA5_0eFHwTua00

A bill that would toughen the law in Northern Ireland on sexual offences has moved one step closer to becoming law.

Justice Minister Naomi Long on Tuesday moved the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill to the next stage of the legislative process.

She said that she wanted to have the bill enacted before the upcoming elections.

Northern Ireland currently has no functioning executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Politicians at Stormont are now trying to pass as much legislation through the Assembly as possible before elections in May.

The bill, which was introduced to the Assembly in July last year, would create a new offence of upskirting and downblousing, as well as abolishing the so-called “rough sex” defence for alleged offenders.

Ms Long said on Tuesday: “Since my appointment as Justice Minister, I have made it my priority to legislate to protect the most vulnerable victims.

“The moving of this Bill today represents another important step in delivering a legislative programme that will make our communities safer and provide additional support to victims who have suffered abuse and exploitation.”

Th bill would also see the public excluded from all serious sexual offence hearings

The Justice Committee at Stormont had been scrutinising the proposed legislation in recent months.

“Taken collectively, the provisions that were included in the Bill at Introduction, together with these valuable new additions, will provide further protections for the most vulnerable in our community,” Ms Long said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justice system is perpetuating inequality and letting women down, says minister

The Scottish Government has published a “vision for justice” with a range of reforms planned over the next four years, as Scotland’s Justice Secretary warned the current system was perpetuating inequality and letting women down.Keith Brown argued that there is “deep-rooted women’s inequality” in Scotland that is perpetuated by the justice system that was “designed by men for men” as he highlighted violent and abusive behaviour towards women as a priority for the Government Announcing a strategy for justice reform, he said he wanted victims to experience fewer delays in the criminal justice system, with an increased focus on the...
U.K.
The Independent

Michelle O’Neill accuses unionist leaders of ‘conflating’ identity and Brexit

Michelle O’Neill has accused unionist leaders of “conflating” issues around identity and the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Sinn Fein vice president said the two were “distinctly different things”.Speaking to Sky on Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Ms O’Neill also accused the British Government of putting the Brexit agreement “in jeopardy”.“I think unfortunately for the Unionist people, for that wider civic society, the unionist leaders have actually conflated the issue of the protocol and Brexit, a mess which they single-handedly delivered alongside their friends in the Tories,” Ms O’Neill said.My interview with @skydavidblevins will be on Sky News @ 8:30am.We discuss a wide...
POLITICS
The Independent

Campaigners deliver hate crime petition to justice minister

Anti-racism campaigners have urged the Oireachtas to speed up the enactment of hate crime legislation.The Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and the Coalition Against Hate Crime Ireland (CAHC) delivered signatures from their Love Not Hate Campaign to Minister of Justice Helen McEntee at Leinster House on Thursday.The petition calling for legislation to be enacted was endorsed by more than 90 organisations and has over 15,000 signatures.The Criminal Justice (Hate Crime) Bill 2021 was examined by the Oireachtas Justice Committee, which is due to report in the coming months.INAR, a member of the Coalition Against Hate Crime, which comprises organisations representing...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid self-isolation rules will be scrapped next week, Boris Johnson to announce

The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 will end next week, Boris Johnson is set to announce.Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm the repeal of all of England’s pandemic regulations when he lays out his “living with Covid” plan on Monday.The PM is expected to say that the vaccination programme, testing, and other new treatments like anti-viral drugs can be relied on to keep people safe – and that infectious people will not be made to stay at home.“Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Naomi Long
The Independent

Victims to be priority in new parole process, says chief executive

The new boss of the Irish Parole Board has said that victims will be her priority in the months to come.Chief executive Ciairin de Buis also told the PA news agency that within two years she hopes to end the lengthy prisoner backlogs that have for years plagued the Irish parole system.Ms de Buis, who is originally from Co Kerry, took up the role in January after the Government announced a major reform of the parole system last year.The new Parole Board, which for the first time is fully independent from the Minister for Justice, was launched last August.it's important...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory donors put on secret ‘advisory council’ with access to ministers in return for £250,000

Conservative party donors are being put on a secret "advisory council" with access to ministers and advisors in return to large donations, it has been revealed.The Sunday Times reports that property tycoons, hedge fund managers, and a Russian banker are among a secret club of donors to be given access to government.The board has 14 regular members, most of whom have given at least £250,000 to the Tory Party as part of a supposedly "transactional arrangement", the newspaper says.The members of the board have a combined wealth of at least £30 billion when their companies and families are taken into...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to resigning if found to have broken the law

Boris Johnson said there is “not a jot” he can say about allegations of parties held in No 10 during Covid lockdowns as he repeatedly declined to say whether he will resign if found to have broken his own rules.Facing more than 10 minutes of questioning on the topic of partygate, the Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme repeatedly there was “nothing” he could say on the matter until the police inquiry was completed.However, Mr Johnson said he hoped the public “won’t have long” to wait for the investigations to complete, adding: “I will be saying a lot...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses 17 times to answer questions about Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson refused 17 times to answer questions about rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street in an excruciating interview broadcast on Sunday morning.The prime minister was grilled on the subject for a total of 11 minutes by a BBC presenter but refused to say what had happened or whether he felt ashamed – despite there being no obvious legal barrier to him doing so.Repeatedly pushed on the matter during the interview the prime minister attempted to change the subject many times, and at other points simply refused to answer.He said there was “not a bean I can tell you...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Offences#Justice Minister#Stormont#The Justice Committee
The Independent

Johnson: Time is right to move away from ‘state mandation’ on self-isolation

It is time for the UK to shift the balance away from “state mandation”, the Prime Minister said as he prepares to end the legal requirement for self-isolation.Boris Johnson is expected to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.In an interview with Sophie Raworth broadcast on BBC Sunday Morning, he said the Government must now encourage personal responsibility.“We have reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, and compelling certain courses of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UN court hearings set to resume into Rohingya genocide case

An international case accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority returns to the United Nations' highest court Monday amid questions over whether the country's military rulers should even be allowed to represent the Southeast Asian nation.Four days of public hearings at the International Court of Justice start Monday into Myanmar's preliminary objections to the case that was brought by Gambia, an African nation acting on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations that accuses Myanmar of genocide in its crackdown on the Rohingya.In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Parents of gambling addict, 24, speak out ahead of his inquest

The parents of a 24-year-old gambling addict who killed himself have said changes to betting laws could save lives but have been delayed.An inquest for Jack Ritchie being held this week will consider issues including the state’s involvement in his death, such as medical care he received and information he had about gambling risks.The Hull University history graduate was working as an English teacher when he died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017, after years of gambling problems dating back to his teens.His parents, Charles and Liz Ritchie, from Sheffield, have spent the last four years arguing that failures on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan.Downing Street said Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England when he lays out his vision for the future on Monday.Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs upon their return from Parliament’s February recess that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments can be relied upon to keep the public safe.It comes after ministers said new variants of the virus are expected to follow a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy