The 148bhp Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Wants You To Forget About The 'Missing' vRS

BMW's family of Z roadsters has always been a popular choice with car and lifestyle enthusiasts alike for years. Overlooked for most of its life, the German Z car has grown into a very capable and respected sports car, with the back catalog including icons like the M Coupe and the Z4 M. In its latest iteration, the 2022 BMW Z4 Roadster may not have a full M version, but it's still a thrilling machine. Famously related to the Toyota GR Supra through an excellent platform, and storming six-cylinder engine, the new model has garnered a lot of praise. But as it turns out, it hasn't done enough to secure a future for itself. According to Spanish publication Motor.es, the Z4 will leave the scene when its lifecycle comes to an end in 2025 and only BMW knows what the future of the other Z car holds.

CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO