[BREAKING] Colorado resort joins major multi-mountain ski pass, first in state

Photo Credit: stockstudioX. File photo. (iStock)

Sunlight Mountain Resort, in Glenwood Springs, has officially become the first Colorado ski resort to be added to the 'Indy Pass' line-up.

"The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world and features world-class resorts in all regions of the US, Canada, and now the powder belt of Northern Japan. Our fiercely independent mountains are incredibly diverse but all have one thing in common – they offer smaller crowds, lower costs, and welcoming authentic vibes," the Indy Pass website says.

Indy pass holders are able to visit any of the programs 83 resorts around the world up to two times per season. They will now be able to redeem pass benefits at Sunlight Mountain Resort starting today, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Adding Sunlight is a huge win for Indy Passholders. Colorado is North America’s ground zero for skiing and snowboarding and now we have access to one of the most cherished indie mountains remaining in that great state. The mountain skis much bigger than it looks on paper and the base operation is as authentic and laid back as anything you’ll find in the West," said Indy Pass founder Doug Fish in the release.

Situated between Vail and Aspen, the Sunlight Mountain Resort offers 2,010 vertical feet with a summit elevation of 9,995 feet above sea level, It's home to 72 runs and three lifts, according to the release. The resort is also home to one of the steepest lift-served runs in Colorado.

“The entire team here at Sunlight is excited to join the Indy Pass family of independent ski areas and we can’t wait for more skiers and riders to come and enjoy a two-day taste test. We’re confident they will enjoy spreading out on our 730 acres served up the old school Rocky Mountain way,” said Sunlight’s Troy Hawks in the release.

Indy Pass resorts can also be found in a number of other western states, including California, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, and Arizona. More than 80 resorts are found on the pass worldwide.

An adult Indy Pass costs $329, while an Indy+ Pass – with no blackout dates – costs $429.

For more information visit the Indy Pass website, here.