ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

[BREAKING] Colorado resort joins major multi-mountain ski pass, first in state

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZPm6_0eFHuBCK00
Photo Credit: stockstudioX. File photo. (iStock)

Sunlight Mountain Resort, in Glenwood Springs, has officially become the first Colorado ski resort to be added to the 'Indy Pass' line-up.

"The Indy Pass is the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in the world and features world-class resorts in all regions of the US, Canada, and now the powder belt of Northern Japan. Our fiercely independent mountains are incredibly diverse but all have one thing in common – they offer smaller crowds, lower costs, and welcoming authentic vibes," the Indy Pass website says.

Indy pass holders are able to visit any of the programs 83 resorts around the world up to two times per season. They will now be able to redeem pass benefits at Sunlight Mountain Resort starting today, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Adding Sunlight is a huge win for Indy Passholders. Colorado is North America’s ground zero for skiing and snowboarding and now we have access to one of the most cherished indie mountains remaining in that great state. The mountain skis much bigger than it looks on paper and the base operation is as authentic and laid back as anything you’ll find in the West," said Indy Pass founder Doug Fish in the release.

Situated between Vail and Aspen, the Sunlight Mountain Resort offers 2,010 vertical feet with a summit elevation of 9,995 feet above sea level, It's home to 72 runs and three lifts, according to the release. The resort is also home to one of the steepest lift-served runs in Colorado.

“The entire team here at Sunlight is excited to join the Indy Pass family of independent ski areas and we can’t wait for more skiers and riders to come and enjoy a two-day taste test. We’re confident they will enjoy spreading out on our 730 acres served up the old school Rocky Mountain way,” said Sunlight’s Troy Hawks in the release.

Indy Pass resorts can also be found in a number of other western states, including California, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Wyoming, and Arizona. More than 80 resorts are found on the pass worldwide.

An adult Indy Pass costs $329, while an Indy+ Pass – with no blackout dates – costs $429.

For more information visit the Indy Pass website, here.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Dangerous legacy: Tens of thousands of Coloradans live near one of the state’s many underground coal-mine fires

The veins of mining run deep in Superior, a Colorado community founded on coal and recently redefined by fire. For generations residents needed only to go a few miles west during winter to see plumes of steam and smoke rising from fissures in the Earth, from an underground coal mine fire that started before many of them were born.
SUPERIOR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort committed to making skiing and snowboarding more accessible for people with disabilities

With skiing and snowboarding being a staple of Colorado culture, Steamboat Ski Resort is committed to making slopesports accessible for people with disabilities. The resort has a nearly decade long partnership the Steamboat Adaptive Recreation Sports (STARS) program, whose mission is, "[...] to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities."
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Small breweries scramble for cans amid supply crunch

DENVER (AP) — Inside the Denver Beer Company’s main production facility in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, pallets full of glistening aluminum cans tower over the factory operations. For much of the brewery’s history, those cans have arrived in monthly shipments from Ball Corporation’s manufacturing plant a few miles down the road in Golden.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Glenwood Springs, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Areas#Indy Passholders#Sunlight S Troy Hawks
OutThere Colorado

Megadrought likely to continue in Western Colorado and across the West for years, scientists say

Feb. 19—Not only is the American West the driest it's been in more than a millennia but the megadrought is likely to continue for years, diminishing Colorado's already short water supply and increasing the risk of wildfires, climatologists say. The current, 22-year-long megadrought plaguing the West surpassed the megadrought in the late 1500s, previously considered the worst on record, according to a study published this week in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change. Plus, about 42% of this megadrought's severity can be blamed on climate...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Lovers of sunshine, brushing and humans: Meet the dairy goats at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cotija is perched on a walkway high above the Goat Playground at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, waiting patiently at the wheel of treats. The dairy goat sticks her head through the railing to look down at Bailey Jones, the zoo’s domestic goat lead keeper, who’s standing on the ground getting ready to pour a handful of hay pellets into a cup. Cotija will then use her front hoof to pedal a bicycle wheel to work a pulley system that pulls the cup up to her mouth, where she knows the exact spot to stop the cup so the treats slide perfectly into her mouth.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
OutThere Colorado

'Surprising and remarkable' monarch counts in Colorado (and beyond) underscore severe loss

An iconic winged beauty feared to be on the verge of extinction was spotted more around the West last year, including in Colorado. In summarizing 2021 findings from its seasonal, decades-old count of black-and-orange-striped monarchs, it was a "surprising and remarkable outcome," read a recent news release from Oregon-based Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Largely covering the butterfly's overwintering destinations along the California coast and largely led by volunteer scientists,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's the best hole-in-the-wall burger spot in Colorado

Days after publishing a list of the country's best 'hole-in-the-wall' taco shops, Cheapism.com tackled another favorite food for many Americans – the burger. The company's editorial team considered top burger spots in each state, looking at customer reviews and critic recommendations in order to track down the best options in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs cost of living jumps record percentage in 2021

The cost of living in Colorado Springs jumped a record amount last year, bringing it closer to its larger neighbor to the north, according to a national survey. Surging housing and other costs pushed the cost of living in Colorado Springs last year to 108.2% of the national average from 103.2% in 2020, according to a survey by the Council for Community and Economic Research. That is the biggest annual increase in the 15 years the Virginia-based nonprofit group has calculated an annual average and the highest level the annual average has reached.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado a winner for adventure content

A Colorado Springs-based hub for outdoor news and features is once again a winner in a busy field. OutThere Colorado was named best blog in a poll by Outdoor Media Summit, the organization annually celebrating content creators across the national industry. OutThere Colorado, which shares a parent company with The Gazette, received more votes than 24 other sites that were nominated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer from toxic lead poisoning

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s national bird is more beleaguered than previously believed, with nearly half of bald eagles tested across the U.S. showing signs of chronic lead exposure, according to a study published Thursday. While the bald eagle population has rebounded from the brink of extinction since the...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy