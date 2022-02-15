ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Jimmie Allen

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

We’re only two months in to 2022 and it’s already proving to be a standout year for Jimmie Allen .

On top of celebrating his single, “Freedom Was A Highway,” featuring Brad Paisley going #1 this week, Allen is counting down the days until he hosts the 57th Annual ACM Awards alongside Gabby Barrett and the legendary Dolly Parton on March 7.

In addition to his prestigious hosting duties for the show, Allen is also being recognized by the Academy with a nomination in the Male Artist of the Year category.

And if that’s not enough for Allen’s fans to celebrate, he’s also in the midst of his first headlining tour this year.

The 19-date Down Home Tour kicked off February 3 in West Hollywood, CA and will continue through several cities including Milwaukee, Cincinnati  and Madison before wrapping in Norfolk, VA on May 13.

Kick-off the weekend with Rob + Holly + Jimmie Allen on your favorite Audacy Country stations this Friday night at 7PM. Plus, be sure to get your votes in for Rob + Holly's daily Top 7 @ 7 countdown !

