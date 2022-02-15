ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate narrowly confirms Robert Califf to head FDA over Manchin pushback

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Robert Califf was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to lead the Food and Drug Administration, placing him back in the role he held during the final year of the Obama administration. The Senate confirmed President Biden’s nominee 50-46, after Califf received opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin...

nypost.com

