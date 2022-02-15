ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Public officials owe it to Ne Mexicans to pass crime legislation

By Cabinet Secretary Jason R. Bowie
Ruidoso News
Ruidoso News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfVWi_0eFHrPYj00

Having been in law enforcement for more than 27 years now, I have seen firsthand the impact that violent crimes have on New Mexicans. These crimes tear families apart, victimize our most vulnerable, discourage people from moving to our state, and leave lasting trauma in our communities. While my career has been largely in the Albuquerque area, this is not a problem relegated to the metro area alone. I can tell you: New Mexicans are sick and tired of crime, regardless of which community they call home.

For that matter – I am too.

As families in New Mexico know, reducing crime is not just about law enforcement and the criminal justice system. That is why this administration has a demonstrated commitment to public safety as is evident by the investment in law enforcement services: a state-of-the art forensic laboratory, funding for law enforcement support positions, and intelligence-led policing.

And while legislators have made some encouraging investments in tackling the problem this year, including providing significant funding for law enforcement recruitment and retention, it is critical that legislators pull together to get common-sense and effective legislation across the finish line.

One of our biggest priorities is coming down hard on violent crime and repeat offenders.

We are aggressively pursuing legislation to curb the possession of firearms to address, head on, those who arm themselves while committing crime and, in some cases, violent felony offenses.

In addition, curbing the statute of limitation on second-degree murder is a priority that is seeing bipartisan support.

These issues warrant our full attention, a fact that this administration recognizes, as does expanding the existing crimes of felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and modifying sentencing enhancement for brandishing, possessing, using or discharging a firearm.

Keeping violent offenders in jail pending a trial is strongly favored by the public. New Mexicans understand that keeping dangerous defendants who pose an unacceptable risk to the community behind bars keeps us all safe.

The public is demanding action to address crime in New Mexico – and rightly so. Let’s come together on these issues – but time is short: The opportunity to act on these measures will end in a few days when the 2022 Legislature adjourns. I encourage New Mexicans to contact their legislators and ask them to support these critical bills.

No New Mexican deserves to be the victim of a violent crime, and we as public officials owe it to them to do everything we can to protect families and communities.

Comments / 3

Related
Journal-News

Ohio Legislators pass bills on child crime

Ohio legislators passed two bills on crimes against children during House and Senate sessions Wednesday, both prompted by cases from the Dayton area. Substitute House Bill 4 now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature. . Sponsored by state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., it grew out of the 2019 murder of 10-year-old Takoda Collins and Dayton Daily News coverage after his death.
DAYTON, OH
San Mateo Daily Journal

Legislation seeks to update hate crime protocol

California Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced Friday he has introduced new legislation that would ensure that all hate crimes are handled by law enforcement in a consistent manner across the state. Assembly Bill 1947 would require all California law enforcement agencies to update their hate crime policies to include...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABQJournal

Legislators race to adopt crime package

SANTA FE — With just hours to spare, New Mexico lawmakers raced late Wednesday to adopt crime legislation intended to tighten the supervision of criminal defendants released before trial, toughen penalties and offer bonuses to retain police officers. They added another piece to the bill Wednesday – a prohibition...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Owensboro Times

House passes motor vehicle tax bill; legislation heads to Senate

A bill designed to give Kentucky taxpayers a break on their motor vehicle taxes was approved by the full House on Wednesday. The bill also includes granting tax refunds for overpayments this year. Though the tax rate didn’t actually increase this year, state officials previously said the “dramatic change” in the used vehicle market has caused the value of some vehicles to increase — as much as 40%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBJ7.com

Senate passes marijuana legislation as crossover deadline looms

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers acted on dozens of bills Tuesday, as each chamber faced a midnight deadline to act on its own legislation. Among the bills that passed was a marijuana measure that could authorize legal sales later this year. On Day Two of a legislative marathon, lawmakers...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools

In a largely party-line vote, Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday that would ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive” by many Republican leaders. The bill, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, wasn’t officially endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngin. But its language mirrors the text of other administration-backed legislation and closely resembles […] The post Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Legislature#Violent Crime#Ne Mexicans#New Mexicans
NBC News

U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

The Mexican government confirms a farmer with fields on the front lines between warring cartels was killed when his truck drove over an improvised landmine in Michoacán. NBC News’ Dasha Burns reports on how these threats of violence are responsible for the U.S. government’s recent suspension of avocado imports from Mexico. Feb. 16, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREM

Legislation on militia regulations passes Idaho committee

BOISE, Idaho — A House panel heard testimony Wednesday on removing an entire section of Idaho code that has to do with militias and military parades. Under current Idaho code, Section 46-802, it is illegal for a “body of men” to “associate together as a military company or organization” or “parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state” unless they’re “called into service of the state.”
IDAHO STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Illinois AG targets smash-and-grab crime with new legislation

Recent high-profile smash-and-grab retail crimes have shaken Chicago: Tourists are nervous, stores are doubling down on security and commuters are more wary. To combat these thefts, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association unveiled a draft bill on Monday that would create a new criminal charge — organized retail crime — and make it easier for prosecutors to investigate and enforce it.
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Mayor Keller urges lawmakers to pass crime bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With time running out in the legislative session, Albuquerque’s mayor is pressing state lawmakers to get behind criminal justice reform. The city backed a 40-point agenda that included harsher penalties for gun crimes, closing loopholes in the red-flag laws, and resources for officer retention and recruitment. In a letter to lawmakers, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
iheart.com

Bills Passing In Florida's Legislative Session

On Thursday’s state legislative session, a bill to impose 8-year term limits on school board seats passed the full House. Another bill that moved forward was the proposed legislation that would limit abortions under most circumstances to 15 weeks. The measure is next being taken up before the House next week.
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Crime Victims: Legislative session is smoke & mirrors

Nicole Chavez is a voice for crime victims. In 2015, her son Jaydon was shot to death at a party. This legislative session, Chavez along with so many other people devastated by crime are fighting for change. "We only have a week left and I don't think any of these...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lootpress

Mexican National Sentenced to Prison for Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mexican national who was in the United States illegally was sentenced today to time served, or nine months and 298 days, in federal prison. David Ferrusquia-Sanchez, 38, previously pleaded guilty to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. According to court documents...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
KOLR10 News

SPD asks the public to join crime prevention program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield community can help out the Springfield Police Department by registering their security cameras. SPD tweeted earlier today, “Do you have security cameras at home or business? Your security footage could help us identify and apprehend criminals and convicting those who are caught in the act of committing a crime.” According […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ruidoso News

Ruidoso News

121
Followers
37
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest updates in news, entertainment, sports, and local life for Ruidoso and the surrounding area.

 http://ruidosonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy