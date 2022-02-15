Report: Bucks to sign DeAndre' Bembry for rest of season

DeAndre' Bembry Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bembry signed a partially guaranteed one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Nets in August 2021 and made 20 starts in his 48 games played with the squad this season. He was averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 19.8 minutes played per contest when he was waived last Thursday.

"The arrival of Bembry still leaves the Bucks with two open spots, and Milwaukee remains a possible landing spot for veteran Goran Dragic, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, sources said," Wojnarowski reported.

The 27-year-old was selected 21st overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise. Bembry's best season came in 2018-2019, when he played in all 82 regular-season games (starting 15) and produced what are still career-highs in points (8.4), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.5), steals (1.3) and minutes per contest (23.5).

He signed with the Toronto Raptors in November 2020 and played in 51 games with the team last season, making 12 starts.