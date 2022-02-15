ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Bucks to sign DeAndre' Bembry for rest of season

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
DeAndre' Bembry Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bembry signed a partially guaranteed one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Nets in August 2021 and made 20 starts in his 48 games played with the squad this season. He was averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 19.8 minutes played per contest when he was waived last Thursday.

"The arrival of Bembry still leaves the Bucks with two open spots, and Milwaukee remains a possible landing spot for veteran Goran Dragic, who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, sources said," Wojnarowski reported.

The 27-year-old was selected 21st overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2016 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise. Bembry's best season came in 2018-2019, when he played in all 82 regular-season games (starting 15) and produced what are still career-highs in points (8.4), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.5), steals (1.3) and minutes per contest (23.5).

He signed with the Toronto Raptors in November 2020 and played in 51 games with the team last season, making 12 starts.

NBC Sports

One team turned down Simmons, two firsts before Harden deal

It's no secret that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was talking to a number of teams around the NBA in the days and weeks leading up to last week's trade deadline before he finally nabbed James Harden from the Nets. A guy like Morey will have his preferred...
NBA
Yardbarker

Gary Payton explains Scottie Pippen's beef with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are two of the greatest NBA players of all time. Up until recently, they also served as a model for the best partnership in sports history. Unfortunately, things fell apart relatively quickly over the past year or so once Jordan released his "The Last Dance" documentary. Pippen didn’t take kindly to it, and he wasn’t shy about letting folks know why.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor roasted for costly play calls late in Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and Zac Taylor is facing some criticism for his play-calling late in the game. The Bengals got the ball with 1:25 remaining in the game after L.A. scored a touchdown to take...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Former Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler 'definitely' attempting 2022 NFL comeback

In a piece of news that came somewhat out of nowhere, the Arizona Cardinals released one-time Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list on Thursday afternoon. Butler signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals last March after spending the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans but never played a meaningful snap for his new employer, as he surprisingly retired before the start of the regular season due to unspecified off-the-field personal reasons.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
