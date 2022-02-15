ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer Teases Mystery

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idfTX_0eFHopqm00

Get ready for a new chapter of “Downton Abbey”!

After the success of the Masterpiece PBS and ITV series and 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie, the franchise is ramping up for “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

The trailer just dropped, and Lady Crawley says it all, exclaiming, “The modern world comes to Downton.”

The clip shows Downton going a bit meta in this sequel, with a movie being filmed at the beloved estate. One of the major storylines will have Michelle Dockery’s Mary helping to produce a motion picture, though Hugh Bonneville’s Lord Grantham remains unimpressed, remarking how “actresses plastered in makeup and actors just plastered” will be taking over his home.

Of course, the younger family members and staff are giddy with excitement at the arrival of movie stars played by “The Affair’s” Dominic West and “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Laura Haddock.

That’s not the only excitement the new film brings! It also delves into the“mysterious past” of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess after she inherits a villa in the French Riviera. The trailer explains that the villa comes from a man with whom she had a relationship before the birth of her son, Lord Grantham.

Lord Grantham does not seem pleased with this sudden reveal of his mother’s life before him, but he’s not the only one taken aback. In the trailer, Isobel Crawley, played by Penelope Winston, questions the mystery, saying, “They spent a few days together and he gives her a house…” But of course, in order to unravel the mystery, the Crawleys must travel down to the French Riviera and to the villa in question.

To this, Jim Carter’s Mr. Carson announces, “The British are coming.” However, it seems not all members leave the estate, as Mary appears to stay behind to help with the aforementioned movie.

It also looks like Mary is stepping into a role as a modern woman, and her grandmother, the Dowager Countess, gives her the following advice: “Women like us fall into two categories: dragons and fools. You must make sure they think of you as a dragon.”

The movie sequel is once again written by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes and has Simon Curtis stepping into the role of director.

Among other returning cast members, we will also see Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol and Imelda Staunton reprising their roles.

As for newcomers, along with West and Haddock, fans will see Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Of course, it marks the return of the amazing period dresses and set pieces that fans became accustomed to with the series.

The film was initially meant to hit theaters in December 2021 before being bumped to March 2022, but was pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

It finally has a release date, and will hit theaters May 20, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phyllis Logan
Person
Laura Carmichael
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Nathalie Baye
Person
Tuppence Middleton
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Laura Haddock
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Allen Leech
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Sophie Mcshera
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Brendan Coyle
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#A New Era#Teases#Itv#French#British
Variety

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosamund Pike Star in Berlin Market Movie Projects

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood and Rosamund Pike headline projects being brought onto Berlin’s virtual European Film Market. Just how large its top-tier offers may be, and the volume of deals, are still open for debate. “Very compact,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz of the EFM, which swelled somewhat thanks to a flurry of title announcements on Feb. 4, followed by a steady trickle of big unveils. “The EFM does not look like it will have the comparable volume of the AFM,” Mister Smith’s David Garrett said. “But there will certainly be enough to whet people’s appetites.” The market has, in fact, been...
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Yes, You Will Be Able to Stream the New Downton Abbey Movie

It's almost time to return to Downton Abbey. Three years after the first "Downton Abbey" movie revived the beloved TV show for the big screen, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" follows the aristocratic Crawleys on another glamorous adventure. This time around, the cinematic trip to the English countryside might be easier than ever to watch from the decidedly unglamorous location of your very own couch, thanks to a new streaming agreement with NBCUniversal.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Watch the Trailer for New Elvis Biopic

There is a new biopic coming all about the King of Rock and Roll. The movie, which is the brainchild of Baz Luhrmann, has reportedly been in the works for some time, largely because Luhrmann and company did not have the right actor to play Elvis. But they do now....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tatler.com

Hugh Bonneville performs hilarious Downton Abbey sketch

Not a day goes by when loyal fans don't miss Lord Grantham and his Downton Abbey family, which is why they were left bereft at the news that the release date for the next film has been pushed back to April. The long wait was unexpectedly interrupted, however, on Saturday night, when actor Hugh Bonneville (who plays the long-suffering 7th Earl of Grantham) appeared on British comedy-variety programme, The John Bishop Show.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cinema Blend

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Trailer With Tom Hanks Has Finally Dropped, And We’re All Shook Up

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been a long time in the making, with the production taking almost a decade to make it to the big screen. While last fall saw a bit of footage revealed through a quick teaser from Lurhmann himself, it was all too brief and left his fans wanting more. That’s all changed now, as the Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-starring biopic has now given us a better look at what to expect, and we’re all shook up.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Continental:' John Wick Prequel Series Adds Five New Cast Members

A new lineup of stars will be checking into the John Wick prequel series The Continental, Deadline reports. Joining the previously announced Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson will be Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa. Originally announced back in 2017, it looks like the three-night Starz series is really gaining momentum.
TV SERIES
extratv

extratv

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy