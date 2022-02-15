ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaromir Jagr turns 50, still playing hockey

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

On a day where Sidney Crosby could score his 500th career goal, former Penguins great Jaromir Jagr is celebrating his 50th birthday, and he’s still playing hockey!

Jagr, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in his first two seasons in the NHL, is now the owner, president and a player with Klando, his hometown in the Czech Republic.

He has a total of 34 years in professional hockey, with 24 of those in the NHL.

A majority of those in the NHL were in Pittsburgh, where he played his first 11 years, from 1990 through 2001.

In Pittsburgh, Jagr played 806 games with 439 goals and 640 assists for a total of 1,079 points.

Jagr also played with the Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins, Devils, Panthers and Flames before returning to the Czech Republic.

Jagr is fourth in Penguins history for points, third in goals with 439, fourth is assists with 640 and fifth in games played with 806.

The birthday is also being celebrated in the Czech Republic with Jagr getting his own banknote.

