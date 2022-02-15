Body Found in Dominguez Channel in Carson

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday are making possibly the final push to clear the capital city of demonstrators who have paralyzed it by parking and camping on the streets for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. Police have made 170 arrests and towed...
A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. Victims of the...
A helicopter crashed into the ocean in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon. Two of the three helicopter passengers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, local police tweeted. Video footage posted by police showed the helicopter fly directly into the water near a group of swimmers....
CORFU, Greece, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fire fighters battling a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel on Sunday, the Greek coast guard said, reviving hopes that other missing passengers could still be found alive. Rescuers managed...
American Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor won her fifth Olympic medal Saturday, making her not only the most decorated woman to ever compete in the Olympic bobsled but also the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Games. After earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled event...
MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis. “I don’t...
