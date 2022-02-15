ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Little girl missing since 2019 found under NY stairs

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Harrison Gereau
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCL4E_0eFHjnVb00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( WTEN ) – A little girl who disappeared in 2019 has been found under the stairs of a New York residence.

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer, New York, on July 13, 2019.

Investigators believed the girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr.

After receiving a tip that the child was being held in a hidden location at 35 Town Road in Saugerties, New York, police obtained a search warrant for the home.

On Feb. 14 at 8:06 p.m., Saugerties and New York State Police investigators entered and searched the home. The homeowner, who was not immediately identified, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared in 2019, police said.

Drugs, firearms and cash found in massive South Memphis bust

A little over an hour into their search, police found the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase.

Detective Erik Thiele had noticed that the wooden steps “were odd, something was out of place.”

He used a flashlight to shine a light through a crack between the steps and saw what he thought was a blanket.

“Upon inspecting the staircase, the structure appeared to be solid. However, detectives used a halogen tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet,” according to the release.

When they removed the step boards, police said, they found both the girl and Cooper — who is accused of abducting the child — hiding in the dark room.

“The space was small, cold, and wet,” the release stated.

The girl was transported to the Saugerties Police Department’s headquarters, where she was seen by paramedics. She was later released to her legal guardian in good health and reunited with her older sister.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7ZZ1_0eFHjnVb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MtaU_0eFHjnVb00
(Photos courtesy of the Saugerties Police)

Cooper, 33, is charged with second-degree custodial interference and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was also wanted on a warrant from the Ulster County Family Court. She was taken to the Ulster County Jail.

Shultis Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree custodial interference and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Also charged is Shultis’ 57-year-old father, Kirk Shultis Sr. He faces charges of first-degree custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Missing Memphis woman’s car found in Mississippi

Both Shultis Jr. and Sr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Stay-away orders of protection have been issued against all three suspects.

Police had made previous visits to the home, and both Shultis Jr. and Sr. had allowed authorities “limited access” to look for the girl, “knowing the child and her abductor were hidden within the house and would not be found,” according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are still pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Boyfriends get involved in women’s argument, one left dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after officers say an altercation in October between two women led to a man being shot and killed. Police said two women got into an argument that turned physical on Oct. 5, 2021 at Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser on Rangeline Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police
WREG

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December manslaughter in the […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WREG

Man charged in fatal hit and run after filing false report

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged in a fatal hit and run accident where police say he lied about his car being stolen. According to Memphis Police, Burnestine Wright was attempting to cross the street on Jackson Avenue on Feb. 8 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mapco employee steals car, strikes police car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old gas station employee is accused of carjacking a man and crashing into a police car last weekend. Memphis Police say a man was leaving a gas station on Poplar Avenue on Feb. 13 around 3 a.m. when an armed man wearing a white and gray hoodie followed him to his 2020 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Several tree trimming crews robbed since ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two thieves who robbed a tree trimming crew at gunpoint. It’s one of at least three incidents where tree trimmers were robbed since the ice storm. Police are looking for two thieves who robbed a tree trimming crew at gunpoint in East Memphis. Investigators say they stole […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four-year-old critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child is left in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night, according to Memphis Police. Police say a four-year-old girl was shot at 1055 South Perkins before 9 p.m. She was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Officers said the suspect was driving a dark color sedan. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

9 detained, including juveniles, in Midtown weapons bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nine people were detained during a weapons bust in a Midtown neighborhood near Crosstown earlier this month. Memphis Police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a home in the 1200 block of Tutwiler near Bellevue on Feb. 5 just before 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they heard glass breaking and several people […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman escapes while being taken to jail, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is facing charges after she escaped custody while she was being taken to jail Wednesday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, deputies were taking Abbigail Allison, 24, to jail when she managed to free herself from the handcuffs and get out of the car at I-40 and Sycamore View Road. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy