ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Smyrna to become third Rutherford County school to get artificial turf on football field

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 9 days ago

Smyrna will be the third Rutherford County high school to get artificial turf on its football field.

Plans are in the works to move forward with the installation of the turf, the school announced Tuesday, though the timeline for the project and other details still need to be worked out.

Funding for the project came from one donor — Smyrna's SRM Concrete, owned by a family of Smyrna alumni.

"We were lucky to have Smyrna Ready Mix," said Smyrna football coach Matt Williams, referring to SRM Concrete, owned by Mike Hollingshead and his family. "I had a really good meeting with Jeff Hollingshead (Mike's son) and told him our vision for our student-athletes and our students in general."

The other two schools in Rutherford County with turf fields are Blackman and Oakland ,  both installed by the start of the 2019 season.

Blackman and Oakland utilized  numerous donors and sponsorships to pay for their respective projects.

"Give (SRM Concrete) credit — they're a company in Smyrna that has truly vested back into the community," Williams said. "They stepped up for Smyrna High. We're appreciative of Mike, Jeff and Ryan (Mike's son), and the entire Hollingshead family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5KfP_0eFHjK6e00

Williams said the SRM Concrete donation will also provide weight room expansion, field house upgrades and upgraded restroom facilities at the stadium, something he said has been on the county commission agenda and was long overdue.

Williams said the school hopes to have the turf installed by the beginning of the the 2022 season.

"Right now we have the funding, but we're in the planning stages," Williams said. "We're just trying to get it approved (by Rutherford County Schools) as quick as possible. We hope to have it installed and ready to play on it (this fall)."

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com or 615-278-5168 and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Smyrna to become third Rutherford County school to get artificial turf on football field

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Smyrna, TN
Smyrna, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Rutherford County, TN
Football
Rutherford County, TN
Education
Smyrna, TN
Government
County
Rutherford County, TN
Smyrna, TN
Sports
City
Oakland, TN
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

857
Followers
285
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy