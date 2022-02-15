ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Dan Muller is out as head coach at Illinois State

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKcbM_0eFHjILC00

NORMAL – It’s been an unusual two days for the program, but in the end, Illinois State will have a new head men’s basketball coach immediately.

Dan Muller will not finish the season as the Redbirds’ head coach after being informed he would be let go at the end of the season by athletic director Kyle Brennan this week. Initially, he was going to coach out the rest of the season, but changed his mind.

“After an emotional day yesterday, and more time to talk to my players about this difficult situation, I have decided to step away and not coach this team the rest of the season,” said Muller in a statement through the school. “I completely understand that playing for a coach that has been fired could be very difficult, and I do not want to be a distraction to my players.”

Assistant coach Brian Jones will be the team’s interim head coach for the final five regular season games and whatever contests Illinois State might take part in during the Missouri Valley Conference tournament..

This move comes as the Redbirds are headed towards a fifth-straight year without a postseason appearance of any kind. They’re currently 11-15 overall and 4-9 in The Valley and would have to win the conference tournament to make the postseason.

A former Illinois State player who helped the Redbirds to the NCAA Tournament in 1997 and 1998, Muller had a 167-150 record during his nearly ten full seasons in Normal with an 89-86 record in The Valley. The Redbirds won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title in the 2016-2017 season, making the NIT twice and the CBI once.

But the program was never able to reach the NCAA Tournament in Muller’s tenure, making MVC Tournament Championship Game three times in 2015, 2017, and 2018 but losing every time.

Jones takes over after serving as an assistant for Muller over the past three seasons which was preceded by his 13-year run as head coach at North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Red Stars hire Chris Petrucelli as new manager

The Chicago Red Stars have looked to the college ranks to find their next manager, hiring SMU's Chris Petrucelli after he spent nine seasons with the Mustangs and the last 31 in college coaching. He replaces Rory Dames, who resigned in November before allegations of misconduct surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Normal, IL
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#College Sports#The Ncaa Tournament#Nit#Cbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks […]
NFL
WGN News

Chicago State grad turning 100 adds another tattoo

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a typical age to visit a tattoo […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Joe Montana is still the ultimate winner

SAN FRANCISCO – Inside Joe Montana’s office sits a box full of helmets waiting to be unpacked. “We give these to our companies when they hit a billion dollars. We have 22 of them right now.” These days, Montana is quarterbacking a venture capitalist firm called Liquid 2 Ventures. So how exactly did the three-time […]
NFL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy