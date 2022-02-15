ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nicky Lopez on biggest misconception surrounding MLB lockout

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBce4_0eFHjGZk00

The conversation surrounding the MLB lockout has more than a few different narratives, and the players have historically had a hard time getting public support during other work stoppages. While there's plenty of evidence that they've made strides in that department during this year's lockout, there are still a handful of misconceptions floating around timelines everywhere. Speaking with 610's Cody and Gold on Tuesday, Royals' second baseman Nicky Lopez explained which one he thought was the most annoying to deal with.

"You see a lot," he said. "You see a lot of people thinking that we're selfish for doing this. This is our livelihood. This is our job. The big thing we're trying to do is better baseball for the players that are coming up, the players that haven't gotten an opportunity yet, or the players that are just breaking into the league. I just don't want the fans to think we're doing this out of spite to them. I know they're most certainly affected as well, but I could speak probably for every player that we love the fans and we love playing in our cities. It's just one of those things where, I feel like at every job eventually has to get to this point, where you have to make a big decision. And we're making the a decision to stand tall, stand together, and hope for the best and hope to better the game."

You can listen to Lopez's entire interview in the embedded player below:

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

Spring training postponed as MLB lockout continues

Spring training isn't going to happen just yet. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that spring training had been delayed and would not start earlier than March 5, after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports. In...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Lockout: How This Is Different Than a Strike

How lockout likely to end, according to labor lawyer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone knows what a strike is, and we’ve seen it enough in baseball to know how it plays out. What about a lockout?. MLB is in its first work stoppage in nearly 30 years,...
MLB
WINKNEWS.com

MLB lockout now impacting spring training games

Major League Baseball and its players are at odds with one another over the money they make. But this ongoing dispute is affecting more than just fans. This stall also hurts the vendors that those fans count on seeing at the games. Two years ago, spring training games were canceled...
MLB
NBC Washington

MLB Work Stoppages: History of Lockouts, Strikes in Baseball

MLB work stoppages: History of lockouts, strikes in baseball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On Dec. 2, Major League Baseball’s owners locked out the players to kick off the ninth work stoppage in the sport’s history. MLB and the players union are attempting to negotiate a new...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Misconception#Royals
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
97 Rock

Short Meeting in MLB Lockout. No One Budged.

NEW YORK (AP) — On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed at the office of the players’ association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. An MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern time for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since the stoppage began. The union intended to respond to new proposals management made last Saturday. Baseball’s first stoppage since 1995 is in its 78th day. There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and opening day on March 31 will soon be threatened.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
The Guardian

LeBron James determined to play in NBA with son and is open to Cavaliers return

LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career. The 37-year-old’s two-year, $85m contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expires next season, meaning he would be a free-agent heading into the 2023-24 season. James started his career with the Cavaliers, who are based a short drive from his hometown of Akron, in 2003 and returned for a second stint in 2014, winning the NBA title in 2016.
NBA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy