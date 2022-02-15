Nicky Lopez on biggest misconception surrounding MLB lockout

The conversation surrounding the MLB lockout has more than a few different narratives, and the players have historically had a hard time getting public support during other work stoppages. While there's plenty of evidence that they've made strides in that department during this year's lockout, there are still a handful of misconceptions floating around timelines everywhere. Speaking with 610's Cody and Gold on Tuesday, Royals' second baseman Nicky Lopez explained which one he thought was the most annoying to deal with.

"You see a lot," he said. "You see a lot of people thinking that we're selfish for doing this. This is our livelihood. This is our job. The big thing we're trying to do is better baseball for the players that are coming up, the players that haven't gotten an opportunity yet, or the players that are just breaking into the league. I just don't want the fans to think we're doing this out of spite to them. I know they're most certainly affected as well, but I could speak probably for every player that we love the fans and we love playing in our cities. It's just one of those things where, I feel like at every job eventually has to get to this point, where you have to make a big decision. And we're making the a decision to stand tall, stand together, and hope for the best and hope to better the game."

You can listen to Lopez's entire interview in the embedded player below: