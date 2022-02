A new update for PUBG has today rolled out for the popular battle royale game. The patch, which is version 16.1, brings about a number of different changes to the title, as we have come to expect on a routine basis. And while nothing in this update necessarily seems to be a game-changer, those who are still playing PUBG on a routine basis should appreciate some of the alterations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO