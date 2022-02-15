ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild weather continues into the Weekend – Mark

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mild weather is back and continuing through the week. Today, we’ll have sun and clouds with a high of 40. Here’s...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Colder weather is coming: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was supposed to be a cold and snowy season as we entered the second of two La Niña winters in the Inland Northwest. So far though it’s been a tale of two halves. The past six weeks were warm and dry. The six weeks...
SPOKANE, WA
WJCL

Mild to start the weekend, next cold front lurking

The current stretch of mild high temperatures will continue into the first half of this weekend. Lurking for Sunday is the next cold front which will send temperatures tumbling for Valentine's Day. The temperatures trend is low 70s Friday and Saturday, then a transitional day on Sunday with more clouds....
SAVANNAH, GA
KXLY

WINTER RETURNS; mountain snow this weekend, bitter cold everywhere next week – Kris

Winter weather is back in the forecast, but this weekend will still feel more like spring down in the valleys. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. While the snow piles up in the mountains, we might only get a few sprinkles in Spokane on Saturday. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will top out above average for the last time for a while. Expect a high in the mid to upper 40s in Spokane. Sunday will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the lower 40s. There’s a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries in Spokane, but the snow will continue in the mountains. Some of the northern valleys might also get some snow, but accumulations will be very light.
SPOKANE, WA
13 WHAM

Mild weather will stick around for a bit in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After starting Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the single digits through the 20s, temperatures will all increase nicely through the day. A warm front will continue to move through the area, allowing some milder air into Western New York. Highs will reach into the mid 40s by the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tri Cities
News Channel 25

Warm & mild weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A chilly start to our Saturday but sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected this afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s and some more cloud cover on the way. As we head into the work week, things...
TEXAS STATE
WGNtv.com

Much colder for the weekend after mild Friday

Today: Mainly cloudy, a few scattered rain & rain/snow showers, windy, SW 15-20 G30. 46. Tonight: Decreasing clouds, windy, evening sct’d snow, NNW 15-20 G30. 12. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cold, NW IN Lake Effect chc (NE Porter &...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Expect sunshine and mild temperatures through Saturday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, February 10:. High temperatures for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the upper 40s. For the rest of the week, we will have some patchy morning fog and low clouds, which will eventually burn off. Sunday will be cloudy.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Saturday, Snow Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fabulous and very warm Friday, after a week of well above normal temperatures! One more very mild day is on tap tomorrow, as we will again reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s. By later Saturday, a cold front will move across the region with a few showers, then a gradual cooldown will begin. By very late Saturday night or early on Sunday morning, we will likely see a transition from any rain to a period of wet snow which may last anywhere from three to five hours. Due to the very warm ground temperatures going into the...
BALTIMORE, MD
KXLY

More sunshine and warm temperatures continue into the weekend – Mark

The next 12 hours look pretty good with temperatures reaching into the high 40s. Thursday temperatures will be above average. Sunshine continues today and through Saturday. We’ll have some patchy morning fog and some low clouds that burn off starting most days into Saturday. Sunday will be cloudy with valley rain showers and mountain snow Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

A dry and mild week ahead – Mark

This week is going to be much milder than last week. Today starts off sun and clouds, then we have breezy conditions midday. Our highs are above average today with temperatures in the high 30s and even mid 40s. It’s about average for Tuesday. Our mornings start with patchy...
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

Mostly mild South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly mild conditions highlight this week’s weather. Nights and mornings will continue cold, but not as cold as what hit the area late last week. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 50s to 60s, at least through the work week. After lows in the teens...
LUBBOCK, TX
News On 6

Snow Melt Continues Into Sunny Skies And Mild Highs

The rest of the snow will continue to melt this week! Look for icy patches in shady spots this morning. We're looking for mostly sunny skies and above average highs for much of the week. On Monday, winds will be light and temperatures will climb into the 50s. Monday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Weather week ahead: From mild to spring-like

ELKO – If you don’t like winter weather this is the winter for you. Temperatures are expected to climb to 50 degrees Monday and reach 55 or higher by the end of the week as a clear, dry weather pattern persists under high pressure. That means the high...
ELKO, NV
KLTV

Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Sunny skies and a light breeze out of the southwest will warm things up quickly, though. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to reach the lower to mid 60s. More sunshine and quiet weather continues through the week with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. A cold front arrives Saturday with a slight chance for rain and a cool down for the weekend, but temperatures look to warm up quickly next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: How Long Will These Mild Temps Last?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wow, what a delightful change in our weather pattern this week. The arctic air is gone for now as milder air from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico dominate most of the eastern parts of the US. Our temperatures peaked at 56 on Wednesday and will be near that for the rest of the week. Our normal high is now just 45 degrees. By Saturday, a front will be approaching our area with much colder air behind it. Before the front crosses the region, we expect to top out at around 60 degrees! By later Saturday night we will be watching to see if an area of low pressure is able to form somewhere off the coast of the Carolinas. If it does in fact form and is close enough to the region, we may see some light snow flurries or snow showers early on Superbowl Sunday. This is something we will be tracking, and watching the latest model runs, to see if we will see a storm developing someplace off the coast. Please stay tuned for updates on that possible Sunday event. It will remain cold on Monday for Valentine’s day, but the sun will return as well. – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
KSNT

Mild temperatures continue despite a cold front

We’ll have a really pleasant day, temperature-wise, for early February with upper 50s and some lower 60s. Southwesterly winds will help to bring in the warmer air right before another cold front slides through by early afternoon. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above averages for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy