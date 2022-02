WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game home stand tonight as they welcome the Seattle Kraken to Canada Life Centre for the first time. Following the 6-3 win over Minnesota last night, the Jets will only hold an optional skate this morning. Tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 11:10 am CT (available on all the team's digital channels) for all the player interviews ahead of tonight's game.

