Police searching for male for attempted theft at a Wal-Mart
State Police in Indiana are asking for help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal items from a Wal-Mart in White Township.
The unidentified male attempted to take two televisions and miscellaneous hardware worth $710.21 on February 8 th at approximately 5:49 p.m.
A Wal-Mart employee stopped the suspect and he left all of the merchandise behind.
After being stopped, he fled in a vehicle, which police believe was a 2005-2007 two-tone green and white Ford Escape. It’s believed to have damage on the driver’s side front corner.
Anyone with tips on this story can be referred to Tpr.
Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.
