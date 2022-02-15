Police searching for male for attempted theft at a Wal-Mart

State Police in Indiana are asking for help in identifying a suspect who tried to steal items from a Wal-Mart in White Township.

The unidentified male attempted to take two televisions and miscellaneous hardware worth $710.21 on February 8 th at approximately 5:49 p.m.

A Wal-Mart employee stopped the suspect and he left all of the merchandise behind.

After being stopped, he fled in a vehicle, which police believe was a 2005-2007 two-tone green and white Ford Escape. It’s believed to have damage on the driver’s side front corner.

White Twp. Suspect's Car Photo credit PSP Troop A

Suspect Attempting to Steal Two TV's Photo credit PSP Troop A

White Twp. Wal-Mart Attempted Theft Photo credit PSP Troop A

Anyone with tips on this story can be referred to Tpr.

Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.