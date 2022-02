CEO at MindStir Media, an award-winning publishing company. Visit MindStir Media to publish an audiobook. The book market constantly changes and evolves as new technologies come into play. The introduction of audiobooks into the market gave readers and writers a unique avenue to consume and publish books. With popular audiobook platforms such as Audible, the market for audiobooks is large and continues to grow each year.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO