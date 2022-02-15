ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricketts stresses support for tax cuts ahead of bill debate

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is making clear again that he wants lawmakers to cut the state’s income tax this year, arguing that doing so will keep the state competitive.

Ricketts argued his case at a press conference with Nebraska business leaders. The Republican governor has backed several proposals, including a faster phase-out of Social Security income taxes, a bill to lock in existing property tax credits and legislation to lower the state’s top income tax rate.

Scott Gubbels, the executive director of Tax and Renewable Energy at Nelnet, says Nebraska’s existing tax rate has been a hindrance when his company tries to bring existing employees to Nebraska from its offices in other, lower-tax states.

