NYPD rookie Sumit Sulan promoted to detective for fatally shooting killer in Harlem ambush

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The rookie NYPD officer who fatally shot the man who killed Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora was promoted to detective on Tuesday.

Sumit Sulan was promoted to by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a brief ceremony held at NYPD headquarters.

"This morning, I had the honor of promoting Officer Sumit Sulan to the rank of detective as I spoke to the @nycpolicefdtn," Sewell wrote on Twitter. "Like Detectives Mora & Rivera, Sumit’s actions were heroic that fateful night. He was presented shield #332 — symbolizing three brothers from the @NYPD32Pct."

Mora and Rivera were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Jan. 21, when they were shot at an apartment on W. 135th Street, just down the street from the 32nd Precinct stationhouse.

The man who shot the officers, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, died of his injuries at a hospital on Jan. 24, according to police.

