One of the state's largest fairs set to return this spring

The excitement of one of the state's largest fairs is set to return this spring. The Great Anderson County Fair will be held at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center May 5th-15th. The Anderson County Fair is the largest in the Upstate and attracts over 75,000 visitors annually. This year's edition of the event will feature a petting zoo and several brand new attractions. That's the Anderson County Fair coming up May 5th through the 15th.