Cherry Hill, NJ

$1 Burritos Served By Fast Casual Mexican Joint's Newest NJ Location

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnRcm_0eFHet1a00
Pancheros Mexican Grill in Voorhees Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant has opened another New Jersey location, according to NJ Advance Media.

Pancheros Mexican Grill's 11th New Jersey restaurant in Cherry Hill dishing up $1 burritos through its mobile app from Feb. 22 through March 8, the outlet said.

In addition to burritos and burrito bowls, the restaurant's menu includes fresh-pressed tortillas, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

The new Pancheros location is located at 1971 Route 70 East in Cherry Hill. It has two other New Jersey locations in Voorhees and Marlton.

