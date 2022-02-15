Mayor candidate Caruso to step down as chair of USC Board of Trustees

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rick J. Caruso is planning to step down as Chair of the USC Board of Trustees after announcing he is running for Los Angeles mayor.

He became Chair of the USC Board of Trustees in 2018, what Caruso describes as a turbulent time of revelations about the university. He said, as a board, it was a time to restore trust in the university's leadership and to strengthen the fabric of the community.

“I am grateful for your support, dedication, and partnership over the last four years, as we addressed and resolved tough issues and built a solid foundation for USC's future,” Caruso said in a statement released Tuesday.

Carol L. Folt was selected as USC president in 2019, with Caruso as Chair of the Board of Trustees. He said Folt and the board worked together to implement critical changes across USC's campuses, including creating a new stand-alone Health System Board, overhauling Student Health Services and establishing a new EEO-TIX office.

“Each of these has been critical to ensuring that our students are protected and cared for, that our employees are held accountable for their actions, and that the horrific events of the past will never be repeated,” Caruso said in a statement.

USC reached a legal settlement with more than 20 women who accused the university's former longtime campus gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse. Prosecutors said the alleged crimes occurred between 2009 and 2016 involving students between the ages of 17 and 31 who went to USC's student health center for annual examinations and treatment.

Fraternities at USC were suspended in October over reports of sexual assault and drugging incidents.

Additionally, USC has navigated remote learning and developed safe educational environments for students, instructors and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amidst a destabilizing pandemic, President Folt and her leadership team continued the foundational work to improve our culture and lead us into the future,” Caruso said in a statement. “From building a world-class leadership team to implementing other crucial priorities, such as an athletics overhaul — culminating in the recent hire of our promising new football coach, Lincoln Riley — sustainability, and a student-centered vision, Carol expects and delivers excellence at every level.”

Folt said in a statement that Caruso has been an inspired board leader and his passion for and commitment to USC run deep.

“Ensuring the well-being and opportunity to excel of our students, staff, and faculty has always been his guide,” Folt said. “He is known to and respected by so many of you because he is a visible presence on our campuses visiting classrooms, attending town halls, and even showing up to support our athletes and our band members during practice. He has been a hands-on chair and unwavering in his support of our academic mission.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram