ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor candidate Caruso to step down as chair of USC Board of Trustees

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl9AP_0eFHepUg00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rick J. Caruso is planning to step down as Chair of the USC Board of Trustees after announcing he is running for Los Angeles mayor.

He became Chair of the USC Board of Trustees in 2018, what Caruso describes as a turbulent time of revelations about the university. He said, as a board, it was a time to restore trust in the university's leadership and to strengthen the fabric of the community.

“I am grateful for your support, dedication, and partnership over the last four years, as we addressed and resolved tough issues and built a solid foundation for USC's future,” Caruso said in a statement released Tuesday.

Carol L. Folt was selected as USC president in 2019, with Caruso as Chair of the Board of Trustees. He said Folt and the board worked together to implement critical changes across USC's campuses, including creating a new stand-alone Health System Board, overhauling Student Health Services and establishing a new EEO-TIX office.

“Each of these has been critical to ensuring that our students are protected and cared for, that our employees are held accountable for their actions, and that the horrific events of the past will never be repeated,” Caruso said in a statement.

USC reached a legal settlement with more than 20 women who accused the university's former longtime campus gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse. Prosecutors said the alleged crimes occurred between 2009 and 2016 involving students between the ages of 17 and 31 who went to USC's student health center for annual examinations and treatment.

Fraternities at USC were suspended in October over reports of sexual assault and drugging incidents.

Additionally, USC has navigated remote learning and developed safe educational environments for students, instructors and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amidst a destabilizing pandemic, President Folt and her leadership team continued the foundational work to improve our culture and lead us into the future,” Caruso said in a statement. “From building a world-class leadership team to implementing other crucial priorities, such as an athletics overhaul — culminating in the recent hire of our promising new football coach, Lincoln Riley — sustainability, and a student-centered vision, Carol expects and delivers excellence at every level.”

Folt said in a statement that Caruso has been an inspired board leader and his passion for and commitment to USC run deep.

“Ensuring the well-being and opportunity to excel of our students, staff, and faculty has always been his guide,” Folt said. “He is known to and respected by so many of you because he is a visible presence on our campuses visiting classrooms, attending town halls, and even showing up to support our athletes and our band members during practice. He has been a hands-on chair and unwavering in his support of our academic mission.”

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Rick Caruso runs for LA mayor

In the race for Mayor of Los Angeles.... you can add a name familiar to the U-S-C community.... Rick Caruso has joined the fray.... Caruso is Chair of the Board of Trustees of U-S-C.... He’s also a wealthy shopping mall developer.... Nick Charles reports.... Rick Caruso, a sixty-three year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Rick Caruso announces candidacy for Los Angeles mayor

Rick Caruso, billionaire businessman and current chair of the USC Board of Trustees, announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles on Friday. “I believe in the LA dream — and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can’t,” Caruso wrote in a Twitter post. “That’s why today I formally began the process of running for Mayor of Los Angeles.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
therealdeal.com

Caruso sets appointment to plunge into LA race for mayor

The stampede for the top elected post in the City of Los Angeles looks set to grow today, with real estate developer and civic leader Rick Caruso due at the City Clerk’s office as the filing deadline nears. Caruso has made an appointment for 4 p.m. today to declare...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Caruso Takes Steps to Enter Race for LA Mayor

LOS ANGELES – Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer, has made an appointment for Friday afternoon to file a declaration with the city clerk’s office of his intent to run for mayor of Los Angeles, a sign that he might join the crowded field, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh steps down as school board chair to focus on campaign

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh stepped down as chair of the Corvallis school board Feb. 3. to focus on his campaign for Oregon’s 4th congressional district to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio. Sarah Finger McDonald is the new school board chair, voted in unanimously during Thursday’s meeting, Feb. 3. Luhui Whitebear...
CORVALLIS, OR
HeySoCal

Potential mayoral candidate Rick Caruso contracts COVID-19

Real estate mogul and possible Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso tested positive for COVID-19 but experienced only mild symptoms, a representative said Wednesday. “Rick is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he recently contracted what was fortunately a mild case of COVID. Rick is grateful to have fully recovered, and throughout he has not missed a beat on his daily political and business Zoom calls,” the representative said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Times Daily

Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, disclosed a vast network of investments and financial holdings Tuesday that included millions of dollars of stock in blue-chip technology, health care and financial services companies, as well as details on his sprawling real estate empire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Ramona Unified trustees plan next steps in filling board vacancy

Following the passing of longtime Ramona Unified Board of Education member Kim Lasley on Jan. 23, colleagues are faced with filling her vacancy on the board. Superintendent Theresa Grace said at the Feb. 10 school board meeting that Lasley was a dedicated advocate for children for more than a decade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy