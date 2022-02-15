Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family over fatal on-set shooting

The family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others, claiming reckless behavior on the "Rust" set led to her death.

Hutchins, 42, was killed on October 21 when a prop gun held by Baldwin unexpectedly discharged on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The lawsuit claims several lapses in safety and cost-cutting measures on set led to Hutchins' death.

"Defendant Baldwin, the Producers, and the Rust Production Companies were aware of firearms safety issues that had occurred on the set of Rust and did not take action to correct the situation and ensure that basic gun safety rules were followed," the lawsuit states. "Had Defendant Baldwin, the Producers, and the Rust Production Companies taken adequate precautions to ensure firearm safety on the set of Rust or if basic firearm safety rules had been followed on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and nine-year old son."

No charges have been filed against Baldwin in connection with the shooting. Baldwin has expressed incredible sadness and regret over the shooting, but maintains that he is not responsible for the incident.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me," Baldwin told ABC News .

"Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself," he added.

Baldwin has said that he believed the gun was a prop for the movie, and that Hutchins had told him to point the gun just off camera – towards her armpit – before it went off. He claims he never pulled the trigger.

A live bullet flew out of the weapon that Baldwin was holding and hit Hutchins, causing her to stumble backwards into the arms of an electrician. She died shortly thereafter.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the incident.

In addition to Baldwin, the suit names several producers and crew members as defendants. Attorneys for Hutchins estate said they expect the case to go to trial within the next two years.