Pittsburgh, PA

Resident filing lawsuit over Pittsburgh City Council salary increase

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

A city resident is suing Pittsburgh City Council over its salary increase.

Carmen Brown is accusing City Council of violating the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act when members decided on a 6% salary increase in an Executive Session closed to the public earlier this month.

Brown was a guest on the Marty Griffin Show Tuesday morning.

“Y’all can’t conspire behind closed doors to take our public dollars. That can’t be,” said Brown.

In the lawsuit, Brown is calling for council to redo the 2022 budget with more transparency, and wants to see council members be fined.

She noted that the City Council “grossly-violated” the Home Rule Charters after exceeding the average percentage of increase in salary and wages paid to all city employees.

Brown claims city council members manipulated the process.

Council President Teresa Kail-Smith did not respond to request for comment.

