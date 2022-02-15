ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

By Ariel Pokett
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected $45 million more than expected last month.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $495 million in January, which is 10% than the state forecast of $450 million.

Nebraska reported higher-than-expected net revenues from individual income taxes and miscellaneous taxes, but lower-than-expected net receipts from sales-and-use taxes and corporate income taxes.

The state has received $3.354 billion in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That’s 3.7% higher than the state projection of $3.235 billion at this point in the year.

Least educated counties in Iowa

While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

