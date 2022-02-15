ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Listen to Grizzlies writers talk about All-Star weekend

By Drew Hill, Chris Herrington, Drew Hill), cherrington@dailymemphian.com (Chris Herrington
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZrIW_0eFHe84200

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington set expectations for All-Star weekend in the NBA.

Ja Morant will likely play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, while teammate Desmond Bane will play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Play .

Hill also previews the upcoming series he has on Ja Morant, which will feature three stories from his trip to Dalzell, South Carolina last week.

Morant twisted his ankle on a camera operator’s foot during the win Saturday at Charlotte, the point guard was officially listed as questionable on Friday ahead of the game Saturday night at New Orleans.

The Grizzlies have a 1-6 record against the Pelicans since the 2019-20 season.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Power ranking the hottest teams in the NBA right now

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. NBA All-Star Weekend is just days away and will provide a welcome break for some teams looking to get healthy or integrate new pieces. For others, it may be an unwelcome interruption to a season-changing hot streak.
NBA
FanSided

James Harden saga should be a cautionary tale for the Memphis Grizzlies in adding another star to the team in the future

The Memphis Grizzlies stood pat at the NBA Trade Deadline, much to the chagrin of some fans who wanted to see the team make a trade for the sake of making a trade. But for the rest of us, it was great to see the Memphis Grizzlies play things safe— they were one of just a handful of teams around the Association that elected not to make a trade.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and […]
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ja Morant Ruled out for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to ankle soreness. The Grizzlies are also scheduled to play Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers before entering the All-Star break. Morant has enjoyed a breakout season during his third...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (2/15/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):. 10: Fewest points Brandon Ingram has scored in a game he played in that New Orleans...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Memphian#Google Play
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/15/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick. These two teams have had vastly different seasons. The Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the league, as they’ve earned an impressive 40-18 record over the course of the year. Star point guard Ja Morant has led his team to the third seed in the Western Conference, and there’s a good chance that Morant and the Grizzlies continue to improve over the rest of the year.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant (Questionable, ankle), Yves Pons (Out, thigh), Xavier Tillman Sr. (Out, thigh), Dillon Brooks (Out, ankle) PORTLAND: Damian Lillard (Out, abdominal), Nassir Little (Out, torn labrum), Keon Johnson (Out, ankle), Didi Louzada (Out, knee and COVID-19 protocols), Joe Ingles (Out, knee), Eric Bledsoe (Out, Achilles), Dennis Smith Jr. (Out, elbow)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
RealGM

Pelicans Offered Multiple Packages To Grizzlies At 2019 Draft For Ja Morant

At the 2019 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans were intrigued by the possibility of pairing AAU teammates Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. The Pelicans offered the Memphis Grizzlies multiple packages that included the No. 4 pick, but all were rebuffed. The Grizzlies have subsequently become one of the Western...
NBA
ESPN

Memphis takes on Portland, seeks 5th straight home win

LINE: Grizzlies -11.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Portland trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 28-11 in conference games. Memphis is seventh in the league with 25.4 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.8. The Trail Blazers have gone 10-24 against Western Conference opponents....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy