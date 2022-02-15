Listen to Grizzlies writers talk about All-Star weekend

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington set expectations for All-Star weekend in the NBA.

Ja Morant will likely play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, while teammate Desmond Bane will play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday and participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday.

Hill also previews the upcoming series he has on Ja Morant, which will feature three stories from his trip to Dalzell, South Carolina last week.

Morant twisted his ankle on a camera operator’s foot during the win Saturday at Charlotte, the point guard was officially listed as questionable on Friday ahead of the game Saturday night at New Orleans.

The Grizzlies have a 1-6 record against the Pelicans since the 2019-20 season.