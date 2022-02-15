Piedra Vista High administrator accused of raping child in 2018

FARMINGTON – An administrator at Piedra Vista High School was placed on administrative leave after a criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 11 alleging first-degree felony criminal sexual contact with a minor and bribery of a witness involving threats and/or false testimony.

A county prosecutor said Monday that Caleb Foucault, 43, had turned himself in and made his initial court appearance. He was booked and released.

The case had yet to be assigned to a county prosecutor on Feb. 14. The next step would be a preliminary hearing, which is supposed to happen within 60 days, Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien said Monday.

Foucault made his initial court appearance on Feb. 11, and conditions of release were set, according to online court documents.

Defense attorney Shellie Ann Patscheck did not return a request for comment by the morning of Feb. 15.

The Farmington Municipal School District issued a statement Monday after being asked about the case.

“The safety of our students and staff is one of the top priorities for the Farmington

Municipal Schools,” said the statement released by district spokesman Roberto Taboada. “As per our standard operating procedures, an employee was placed on administrative leave immediately following notification by local law enforcement about their investigation. At this point, we cannot comment further on the case as it makes its way through the criminal justice system.”

The district's website lists Foucault as an assistant principal. The district would not disclose when it was notified by police of the charges and when the administrative leave began.

"I can only disclose that he was not on campus yesterday," Taboda said on Feb. 15.

The allegations that went into the criminal complaints to press two felony charges, Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor (Under 13)NMSA 30-9-l l(D)(I) and Intimidation of a witness NMSA 30-24-3(A)(2) were outlined in graphic detail in the complaint.

Court documents accused Foucault of forcing a minor female to perform a sexual act in October 2018. The female was not a student at the high school. The crime is alleged to have occurred in Farmington.

The multi-page arrest warrant affidavit described the juvenile witness coming forward to her mother about the alleged attack three years after she said it happened. The juvenile described being pinned to a bed and raped when she was 11. She said threats were made the next day if she told anyone about it.

Farmington Police Department Violent Crimes Detective Christopher Blea handled the New Mexico side of the investigation and enlisted police in Arizona to interview the girl.

"I attempted to interview Caleb, but his attorney advised him not to give a statement," Blea wrote in the arrest warrant affidavit.

The case initially was assigned to Judge Pat Cordell.

