Heart Broken Anonymous Helps People Navigate Grief, Heartache

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO