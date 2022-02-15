ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Heart Broken Anonymous Helps People Navigate Grief, Heartache

By CBS News
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are struggling with heartbreak or the loss of a love....

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

Let Grief Open Hearts

The end of 2021 was filled with loss for our family. The two most profound being our 13-year-old neighbor, Kooper, who was killed in an accident, and the loss of our 28-year-old saint of a quarter horse, Lou. I've read articles about how farm kids have hearts that are hardened...
RELIGION
Santa Fe Reporter

To Heal a Broken Heart

I found myself on an airplane flying to New York City and nursing a broken heart. I’d shattered my then-girlfriend’s trust, and thus she decided to move on, but I didn’t want to let go, and there, in that plane, a little sob escaped my lips. I felt my fellow passengers’ eyes trained on me, and I tried to hold back my tears, but ultimately, inevitably, I gave up.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartache#Heartbreak#Cbs News
Great Bend Tribune

Eight-week support group can help with grief after loss

The University of Kansas Health System’s Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice is offering an eight-week grief support group. The group will meet on Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 21 in Great Bend. (Preregister for more information on the location.) The sessions will be held each Monday through April 18, except March 14.
GREAT BEND, KS
Vail Daily

McClarrinon: Helping children deal with grief

Last month, our community experienced the tragic loss of a young hockey player, Lewis Browning. I send my condolences to his family and my loving thoughts to all those who grieve for him. The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, as well as our community, embraced the family and each other at...
VAIL, CO
news9.com

Text 'Creek' To 741-741 For Crisis Support & Resources

The Muscogee Nation is increasing resources to help its members and our community who are going through crisis. The CDC reported Native Americans are at higher risk of dying by suicide compared with other Americans. Tyler Stone, a prevention specialist with Muscogee Nation, said the reason could be different risk...
SOCIETY
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
fox5dc.com

Spike in cases of so-called 'broken heart syndrome'

Groundbreaking research has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called ‘broken heart syndrome.’ That's a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is impacting women more than men. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined us with more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bpr.org

A broken heart is more physical than you think

Love operates at a physiological level. So when heartbreak hits, it can take a major toll on our bodies — from cardiac risk, to inflammation, to altered gene expression. After her 25-year marriage fell apart, author Florence Williams wanted to understand why. From Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey:
RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

According to Couples…These are the Keys to a Happy Marriage

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
My Clallam County

‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

(NEW YORK) — Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called “broken heart syndrome,” a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women. “My heart felt like it was pounding out of my...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
news9.com

Watch: Lorri Perez With Family & Children Services Discuses Valentine's Day Mental Health

Monday is Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate the people you love. But for some, the holiday can be just another reminder of a love lost or a reminder that you're single. Lorri Perez with Family and Children Services joined the 6 In The Morning team on Monday with helpful advice for those who might struggle or suffer in silence whenever Valentine's Day rolls around.
MENTAL HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Doctors raise awareness about ‘broken heart syndrome’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - February is heart health month, and as Monday is Valentine’s Day, cardiologists are telling people about ‘broken heart syndrome.’. Broken heart syndrome has multiple other names, like stress-induced cardiomyopathy, but really, doctors explained it as another form of heart failure. It’s seen mostly in middle-aged women. The reason is being studied. But it can also happen to anyone. Symptoms are brought on by an emotional stressor, like an argument or even a big life event, and cardiologists said the symptoms are pretty sudden.
WAUSAU, WI
connecticutmag.com

What’s behind the rise in the rare “broken heart syndrome”?

Heartbreak isn’t just a metaphor for songwriters. A heart condition called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, commonly known as broken heart syndrome, is real. And since the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a marked increase in the rare condition. People experience an acute but reversible decline in their heart’s function. It’s often...
FARMINGTON, CT
Teen Vogue

First Love Stories: 8 People Share What Their First Love Felt Like

Everyone says you'll never forget your first love, and it's absolutely true. There's nothing like the feeling of falling in love, and the first time you feel that spark, you're changed for good. It's sort of an indescribable thing — everyone has a different first love experience, but the essence of it is the same. People talk about magic, about fire, about everything falling into place.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Dysfunctional families can appear normal

I was well into my 30’s before I acknowledged that my childhood was less than ideal. I can still remember how the expression on my therapist’s face changed when she asked, “Stacey, do you realize that you should not have known those things as a child?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy