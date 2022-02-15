ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton police officer slated to be hired by Jackson Township prior to fatal shooting

By Lori Steineck, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago

The Canton police officer involved in a fatal New Year's Day shooting was on his way weeks earlier to being hired on a conditional basis at another Stark County department.

Jackson Township trustees unanimously agreed to hire officer Robert A. Huber as a full-time patrol officer, according to the minutes of their Dec. 7 meeting.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink confirmed Tuesday that Huber was offered a post as a "conditional hire." His employment was dependent on a background check, psychological and physical exams and a polygraph.

"We had not (officially) hired him. We had not completed the background check," Brink said.

Huber has been on paid administrative leave from Canton since New Year's Day when he fatally shot 46-year-old James Williams who was shooting an AR-15 into the air from behind an enclosed fence. Marquetta Williams said her husband had celebrating to ring in the new year. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating, and Huber remains on leave from the agency.

More: James Williams' family intends to file lawsuit against city of Canton and police officer

More: Widow: "They didn't say, 'Police.' They didn't say, 'Freeze.' ... They just shot him."

When the state completes its probe, the results will be reviewed by the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, which will then determine whether to seek charges from a grand jury.

Prosecutor Kyle Stone has already told The Canton Repository that he plans to present the case to the grand jury.

Huber's personnel and civil service files contained no resignation letter when the Canton Repository reviewed them. The files contained multiple commendations and police awards, and a few minor traffic accidents.

"When the incident is resolved, at that time we'll make a recommendation to the (Jackson Township) board of trustees," Brink said about whether the community still plans to hire Huber.

Attorney Bradley Iams, who represents Huber, said the officer is cooperating with investigators. He declined further comment pending completion of the state investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police officer slated to be hired by Jackson Township prior to fatal shooting

