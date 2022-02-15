ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County Man Fatally Stabbed, Suspect In Custody: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqLGb_0eFHdMNA00
Social media tributes were pouring in for Antwone Barnes, 37, who was fatally stabbed in Trenton early Tuesday, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Facebook/Antwone Barnes

A Mercer County man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday, authorities announced.

Officers responding to the report at an apartment on the 200 block of East Hanover Street in Trenton found Antwone Barnes, 37, with a stab wound to the chest around 2:20 a.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Barnes, of Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the MCPO said.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Barnes, who was described as an “amazing dad.”

“Never was supposed to end like this,” reads a post from Vicky’s Sweet Treats.

“Those babies are crying out for their father…he was an amazing dad and they are a splitting image of him.”

One suspect was taken into custody, the MCPO said. Additional details were not released.

Comments / 9

Spokahontas
23h ago

Please be careful out there, around Hanover, Passaic and Spring Streets. You know who you are and I'm concerned for the many who are being killed, good people. May God protect the innocent people who accidentally get caught up in that life. 🙏🏼

Reply
3
MiraJane Kisela
22h ago

R.I. P Antwone you will be highly missed. My condolence to the family. You will all be in my prayers.

Reply
6
Bro Row
19h ago

This is exactly why we need to get right with God, don't wait until tomorrow because tomorrow might be to late.

Reply
3
 

