Mercer County Man Fatally Stabbed, Suspect In Custody: Prosecutor

A Mercer County man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday, authorities announced.

Officers responding to the report at an apartment on the 200 block of East Hanover Street in Trenton found Antwone Barnes, 37, with a stab wound to the chest around 2:20 a.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Barnes, of Trenton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the MCPO said.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Barnes, who was described as an “amazing dad.”

“Never was supposed to end like this,” reads a post from Vicky’s Sweet Treats.

“Those babies are crying out for their father…he was an amazing dad and they are a splitting image of him.”

One suspect was taken into custody, the MCPO said. Additional details were not released.

