Ryan Garcia believes he has to assume a sense of noblesse oblige in order for Gervonta Davis to fight him. The 23-year-old Garcia and 27-year-old Davis are two of the most popular fighters in the sport, but efforts to get both in the same ring have been so far unsuccessful. Garcia, who seems to believe that he has the higher Q score than Davis, says ordinarily he should command the bigger slice of the financial pot, but in the interest of getting the potential fight over the negotiating line, he says he would take a haircut on his purse: that means splitting the money equally, 50-50.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO