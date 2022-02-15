ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: 60% Of New Mothers In 2019 Had Poor Heart Health

By News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Tuesday's Medical Minute, about 60 percent of US women who gave birth in 2019 had poor heart health before...

KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
Knowridge Science Report

How to treat heart failure with diet

For the more than 6.2 million Americans living with heart failure, the disease is a cruel thief. It robs patients of vitality, making even the simplest tasks seem exhausting and stealing years off of their lives. Daily eating plays a critical role in heart management. This Health & Medicine Lab...
Harvard Health

The best bedtime for heart health?

People who fall asleep between 10 and 11 p.m. may be less likely to develop heart disease than those who start their slumber earlier or later, according to a new study. For the study, more than 88,000 people ages 45 to 79 wore devices on their wrists that tracked when they fell asleep and woke up for one week. They also completed assessments and questionnaires about their health and lifestyle habits. Researchers then tracked heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems in the participants for an average of 5.7 years.
Business Insider

Cardiologists debunk 12 heart myths

Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos and Binita Shah debunk 12 myths about the heart. They cover how red wine, heartbreak, cardio exercises, and the keto diet affect heart health. They also stress that heart disease can happen to anyone, and is the top cause of death in the US. Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos...
MedicalXpress

Taking aspirin for heart health is a decision that should be made with your doctor

Does an aspirin a day keep the doctor away? Dr. Salim Virani, professor of medicine—cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine, says don't trust that saying. The decision to take an aspirin as a preventative measure for heart attack and stroke must be made with your doctor because it isn't the best option for some and, in fact, could cause more harm than good.
cbs19news

Women need to know the signs of heart disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for the number one killer in women: heart disease. Heart disease and stroke cause one in every three deaths in women each year. But when people think of women and common diseases, most think of breast cancer.
News4Jax.com

Protect your heart from these dangerous heart health myths

February is not only about flowers and chocolate, but it is also American Heart Month. Ivanhoe has the heart health myths you should know to protect your heart this valentine. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, globally. In the U.S., someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
ABC 15 News

Why are women more at risk for heart problems?

As we focus on Heart Health Month, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women — more than any cancer. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says several factors cause signs of heart disease to go overlooked in women. He says historically doctors put more focus on...
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
Gettysburg Times

Heart disease top cause of death in country

Did you know the #1 cause of death in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease? This term encompasses a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, etc. We will focus on hypertension, one of the significant risk factors for cardiovascular disease but, the good news is it is preventable.
Bristol Press

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
