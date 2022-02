My grandfather Brian Bennett, who has died aged 84, was an old-fashioned socialist. His socialism was built not on books and theories, but on the sacrifices and struggle of making a better life for his family. Growing up hungry was something that he carried with him for life, whether in never letting anybody in his company leave a crumb on their plate or giving anyone who needed it a lift home, a hot meal or the last tenner in his wallet.

