What should be a fun fight tops the Fightzone fight card on Saturday February 19, with another top night of boxing broadcast from Trump Turnberry in Scotland. Topping the bill on the Kynoch Boxing Promotions show will be former decorated amateur John Docherty who will take on Ghanaian Super Middleweight Champion Mawuli Folivi in what is sure to be an explosive dust up.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO