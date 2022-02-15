Best cat shower curtain

I definitely wasn’t a “cat person” until I met my wife. In fact, I was hesitant around any cat I came across because I thought they all wanted to rip my skin to pieces. Now, I love cats and I have two giant cats that just want to jump in our lap or get in bed with us and snuggle; on their terms of course. Our oldest cat Camu and my wife adopted me and then we adopted our youngest in Knoxville, TN. His name is Riff Raff and he weighs about 18 lbs. Camu weighs about 12 and has a lot of fluff to him. Whenever anyone comes over to the house they mention how huge our cats are. So, here’s 13 times my giant cats stuffed themselves into tiny spaces.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO