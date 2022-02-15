ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Best cat shower curtain

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking to add some playful fun to your bathroom, an easy, inexpensive option is to change out your drab old shower curtain for something new. It’s a lot cheaper than a remodel but it can make a big impact...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

These Maine Cats are Hiding in The Weirdest Places

As a cat owner, I know the feeling of walking around your house and expecting your kitty to be in his/her "special spot." Whether it be a specific area of the couch, the sink, or even your head, you're cats are super specific when finding a place to lay their paws.
MAINE STATE
kiss951.com

13 Times My Giant Cats Stuffed Themselves Into Tiny Spaces

I definitely wasn’t a “cat person” until I met my wife. In fact, I was hesitant around any cat I came across because I thought they all wanted to rip my skin to pieces. Now, I love cats and I have two giant cats that just want to jump in our lap or get in bed with us and snuggle; on their terms of course. Our oldest cat Camu and my wife adopted me and then we adopted our youngest in Knoxville, TN. His name is Riff Raff and he weighs about 18 lbs. Camu weighs about 12 and has a lot of fluff to him. Whenever anyone comes over to the house they mention how huge our cats are. So, here’s 13 times my giant cats stuffed themselves into tiny spaces.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Top Cat#Shower Curtains#Bestreviews
wrbl.com

Best Cosequin for cats

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As your cat ages, you may notice it slowing down. Inflammation and cartilage deterioration can make movement more difficult, and leaping up or down may become painful or impossible. Both glucosamine and chondroitin are found naturally in cartilage, but as cats age production slows and may stop altogether. Adding a supplement to your cat’s diet that includes these two key components can keep them comfortable and increase mobility in their joints.
PETS
domino

The Best Curtain Rods for Every Budget and Style, According to Our Style Director

When searching for window treatments, you’re likely first drawn to picking out the perfect panels, mulling over fabric types, or choosing pleat styles and patterns—but drapery simply doesn’t work without hardware. Picking out the best curtain rods can mean the difference between nailing an effortless, laid-back look or adding a bit of dramatic flair. And drama doesn’t always equate to large rods with ornate, decorative end caps. In fact, according to our style director, Naomi deManana, curtain rods should function as subtle accent pieces—the bow that ties the look together—rather than an attention-grabbing detail. To prove that sometimes simplest is best, we rounded up a few of her favorite designs, below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC 4

Best baby shower thank you cards

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. After a baby shower, there are gifts to organize and baby prep to get done. You feel like you need a beat before sending out thank you cards, but at the same time, you don’t want them to sit around unsent for weeks either. The best baby shower thank you card sets save you time and energy while simultaneously showing your loved ones just how much you appreciate them. For a set that has it all, check out the Winlyn Store Bulk Blank Floral Thank You Cards that come with 150 cards, envelopes and stickers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
domino

The 9 Best Soundproof Curtains Stifle Noises, Not Style

Depending on where you live and who you share your home with, noise can be a welcome hum or a major distraction. Either way, a respite from all the racket is just what we need to focus, reset, and catch up on work or some much-needed downtime. This is where the best soundproof curtains come into play. These functional accessories help reduce reverb in a room, and unlike blinds or other types of curtains, they’re designed to deaden sounds coming from outside your house or from other areas within your residence. The idea? They’ll give you instant zen without having to arrange travel to a silent retreat.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cosmopolitan

The 10 Best Places to Buy Curtains to Add Some ~Pizzazz~ to Your Place

When designing a space, you have countless factors to take into consideration. There’s color. There’s texture. And perhaps most importantly, there’s lighting. Lighting is such a game changer—it can take a space from meh to magnificent in an instant. No wonder people (and by people, I mean me) tend to gravitate toward areas flooded with natural light. Not only is it a much-needed mood booster, it also makes a room feel more alive. The only downside to having too much light? Trying to sleep when those sun rays are bursting through your windows.
INTERIOR DESIGN
kxnet.com

Best matte black shower fixture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best shower fixture sets will look great in your shower or tub while reliably delivering an adequate flow of water without any annoying or potentially damaging leaks and drips. There are plenty of nice fixture sets available to choose from, but if you’re looking for something with lots of features in a matte black finish, a top choice is the KOJOX shower system with high pressure rainfall shower head.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

The Best Places to Buy Curtains, Whether You Want to Go Custom or Off the Rack

No room is complete without a quality curtain moment. Window treatments are a design necessity, both for privacy’s sake and to inject some serious style into a room, but shopping for them—with all the options—can be a little bit overwhelming. Some go-to brands have hundreds of choices, and others nearly none. Where do you begin your search? Linen or cotton? Blackout or sheer? Pattern or solid? And how the heck do you measure for a curtain? (Don’t worry, we cover that, below.) That’s why we’ve narrowed down the 10 best places to buy curtains. Read on for our favorites.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Loofah, Shower Sponges and Body Scrubbers for Exfoliating Your Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A relaxing bath or refreshing shower at the end of a long day is something we all look forward to. No matter whether you’re a warm water bather or a cold shower purist, there are few parts of our daily routine that give us as much time to unwind and reflect. And while a bath or shower can be the ideal sanctuary to decompress for the day, the ultimate purpose is bathing. We suggest having one of the best loofahs...
SKIN CARE
CNET

Best Dog Beds of 2022

Finding the best dog bed for your pup might feel like trial and error. While you can compare features like design, price and washability, your dog likely gets the final vote. We tested 10 beds -- five budget options (under $150) and five luxury beds (over $150) -- with help from three obliging canine testers, Bailey, Halley and Huckleberry.
PETS
New York Post

Pamper your pet with this automated cat toy that’s new on Amazon

Cat lovers are a unique breed. If you have a finicky feline in your life, you know the lengths you’ll go to in order to keep these coy creatures happy. From fancy water dispensers to expensive foods, there’s not much we won’t do to please our pets. So if you’re feeling the guilt of being an absentee cat mom or dad, the Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers is ready to help. This delightful gadget hit the #1 spot on Amazon’s new releases list and takes cat toys to the next level, and right now it’s on sale for $29.99 for a limited time.
PET SERVICES
domino

The Best Blackout Curtains Block the Light But Still Brighten Up Any Room

The benefits of sunlight are well documented (vitamin D, anyone?), but when it comes to getting quality sleep, give us all the shade, please. In fact, make that serious darkness, which the best blackout curtains can offer. They block more outside light and distractions from seeping in than sheer numbers or blinds, making them perfect for those with light sensitivity, day sleepers, or even parents who need to schedule midday nap time for little ones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together

In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.
PETS
The Conscious Cat

Yes, You Can Train Your Cat

Cats can be more complex than dogs when it comes to training them, but this does not mean that they are untrainable. With some time, patience, and effort, you can train your cat. Why is it Important to Train Your Cat?. According to the veterinarians at Bond Vet clinic, one...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy