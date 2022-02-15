Best cat shower curtain

When searching for window treatments, you’re likely first drawn to picking out the perfect panels, mulling over fabric types, or choosing pleat styles and patterns—but drapery simply doesn’t work without hardware. Picking out the best curtain rods can mean the difference between nailing an effortless, laid-back look or adding a bit of dramatic flair. And drama doesn’t always equate to large rods with ornate, decorative end caps. In fact, according to our style director, Naomi deManana, curtain rods should function as subtle accent pieces—the bow that ties the look together—rather than an attention-grabbing detail. To prove that sometimes simplest is best, we rounded up a few of her favorite designs, below.
