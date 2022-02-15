ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

REI consultant certified in OSHA general industry

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
WAUSAU – An environmental and safety consultant of the REI Engineering, Inc. environmental consulting team of Wausau recently completed a 30-hour OSHA general industry training course presented by 360training.com.

Shaun Carroll completed the course to learn more about avoiding, controlling and preventing workplace hazards and to make him a more effective safety consultant, REI said.

The course focused on industrial safety and health topics and an introduction to OSHA and OSHA regulations. Topics included walking and working surfaces, emergency action plans, lockout/tagout, hazard communication and personal protective equipment (PPE). Carroll is now certified in the 30-hour OSHA general industry.

