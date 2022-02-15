Corona news: Celebrate the carnival in your own environment and avoid large groups
Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) is entering the new phase with “great confidence” in which almost all coronavirus measures will be phased out. He announced at a press conference next Friday, that nearly all restrictions will be gone. “I am really optimistic,” the minister said. The high number of injuries and...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Wednesday stopped recommending that masks be worn inside schools and other public places to curb COVID-19 in Michigan, pointing to a drop in cases and hospitalizations.
A tourist operator has said an idea to introduce a congestion charge in the Peak District would "destroy" many businesses in the national park. A scheme has been discussed by the Peak District National Park Authority which attracted support from some members. John Harrison, of the Peak and Speedwell Cavern,...
One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
Young children learning to read — especially Black and Hispanic students — are in need of significant support nearly two years after the pandemic disrupted their transition into school, according to new assessment results. Mid-year data from Amplify, a curriculum provider, shows that while the so-called “COVID cohort” of students in kindergarten, first and second […]
The advice to work from home as often as possible changes to: Work a maximum of half the time you work in the office. – The advice not to receive more than 4 people in the house will immediately end. The advice to work from home as often as possible...
North Wales' health board has been given a warning to make urgent changes or it could be placed back in special measures. Health minister Eluned Morgan told Betsi Cadwaladr health board it needs to make significant improvements in the next three months. It comes after a critical report into vascular...
Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday that Amazon.com Inc and a group of New York workers have agreed tentatively on terms for a union election, and an organizer said the vote would take place late next month. The agreement lays out the election's timing...
Why it matters: Mexico has historically underplayed the roles and contributions of Black people, largely keeping them out of textbooks, too. The country added Afro-Mexicans to the Constitution's second article, which lauds the nation's multiculturalism, in 2019. The 2020 Census asked, for the first time, whether people identified as Black,...
Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
Most of the Corona measures will be lifted from February 25, that is, next Friday. The Cabinet will almost certainly announce it during a press conference on Tuesday, reports NOS. Only a number of basic tips, such as no handshakes, hygiene, ventilation and testing will be maintained in case of a complaint.
Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...
United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Business climate lawsuits complicate achieving climate goals, writes Ingrid Thijsen, president of VNO-NCW at Employers fed today. Thijssen explains in “What matters is that we all want to achieve climate goals together” Radio NOS 1 news. “Legal issues don’t help, because it creates uncertainty for businesses.”
ID Logistics, a French logistics group that acquired GVT Logistics in the Netherlands last year, has now acquired Kane Logistics in the United States. Kane, which is active in contract logistics, spearheaded $ 235 million last year and has twenty branches in the United States. Eric Hemer, CEO of IT...
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a scholar of ancient Greek literature, I have returned again and again to the Greek historian Thucydides to try understand the historical parallels to the American response to the health crisis.
Thucydides – a onetime general and historian of the Peloponnesian War, a generationlong struggle between Athens and Sparta – presents one of the most famous accounts of a plague from antiquity.
Then, as now, the story forms the backdrop for tragedy and conflict as Thucydides focuses on the emotional impact of living through a plague.
Parallels with plague
At the beginning of...
Despite making record profits last year, Tesla has not paid a single cent to federal tax authorities in the United States. The most obvious reason is that Tesla declares its income as a tax haven. According to one analyst, it is possible that Tesla will have less revenue in the United States than it claims.
Even parents in deep blue states are waking up. And Johnny Brann joins in to talk about violence against cops.
(CBS4)– Researchers in Boulder and beyond are finding gas stoves can cause a host of health problems, particularly for kids, and are emitting harmful greenhouse gases, even when they’re turned off. One expert tells CBS4 the risk for children living at home with a gas stove is akin to living with a smoker.(credit: CBS)
“A gas stove in home releases a lot of the same pollution and pollutants that come from our car exhaust,” says Brady Seals, who has studied gas stove impacts extensively. “So these are things like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide is a particularly worrisome...
